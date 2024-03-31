Gleyber Torres injury news just got even better with update on another star
The Yankees finally get some positive injury news.
The New York Yankees have been decimated by the injury bug already. Gerrit Cole headlines those who suffered injuries in Spring Training, and he's set to miss at least the first couple of months of the season, but he's far from the only Yankees player to go down.
Both D.J. LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza suffered injuries this spring that forced them to begin the 2024 campaign on the IL. Losing LeMahieu especially hurt, as he was expected to be their leadoff hitter and everyday third baseman, but Aaron Boone made it seem like the injury wasn't a huge deal. Opening Day was probably unlikely, but Boone said it was a bone bruise that LeMahieu suffered. I mean, he threw and hit off of a tee just yesterday.
Unfortunately, the injury is much worse than it was made out to be, as an MRI revealed that LeMahieu had suffered a non-displaced bone fracture in his foot. He'll get re-imaged in two weeks which is presumably the earliest he'd start baseball activities up again.
Yankees finally get positive injury news with Gleyber Torres leading off Saturday's game
As if losing LeMahieu wasn't bad enough, his replacement at the top of the order, Gleyber Torres suffered an injury of his own.
Torres had started each of the first two games of the season at the leadoff spot in LeMahieu's absence. The leadoff spot is of utmost importance for this Yankees team especially, as that hitter hits in front of the dynamic duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, so the Yankees must have a quality hitter there.
Keeping Torres, a two-time All-Star, healthy is key for this Yankees team, especially with LeMahieu out, but it looked like they were in trouble when he took himself out of Friday's game. Facing off against Astros reliever Tayler Scott, Torres was hit by a pitch on his right hand and later left with a thumb injury. Things appeared grim, but he found himself right back in New York's starting lineup, leading off Saturday's game.
The LeMahieu injury news was bad, but getting Torres back immediately is the best possible outcome for the Yankees. With Torres healthy, the Yankees should be fine, especially with Oswaldo Cabrera swinging a hot bat to start the season and Jon Berti arriving as a timely reinforcement. The Yankees would love to have LeMahieu back sooner than he's going to be, but getting Torres back immediately is the best possible consolation prize.