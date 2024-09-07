Gnarly close up of Jordan Love’s injury looks dire for Packers
There are prayer circles popping up all over Green Bay right about now. They might not be enough.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a lower leg injury in the final seconds of Friday night's loss to the Eagles.
Initially it looked like his ankle was rolled under a defender. And it could be that the ankle is indeed his issue. However, social media the replay under a microscope and noticed something very ominous...
If you look at Love's left leg, right where the green of his sock reaches the yellow of his pants, something appears to pop in his knee. If that's a ligament, that's a potentially catastrophic turn of events.
Packers fans are worried about Jordan Love's knee
Love was able to walk off the field with the help of trainers. He was also spotted heading back to the locker room while being supported by a trainer and a teammate. While he was limping, he was putting weight on it.
The problem is players can walk and sometimes even run despite a ligament tear. I'm not a doctor. I'm not going to diagnosis Love with anything. The concern is still obvious.
It all comes down to what the scans say. With any luck for the Packers, they'll get good news. But until they do, nails are going to get bitten down to the quick in Green Bay.
After the game, the only thing Packers head coach Matt LeFleur had to say was, "I don't know."
That's not the most reassuring comment he could have made. If it was just an ankle sprain, would LeFleur have been so vague? Only he can say. From the outside looking in, it looks like a bad sign.
Maybe this is all doom-and-gloom. Maybe Packers fans will wake up on Saturday morning to news that Love is perfectly fine. We'll find out.