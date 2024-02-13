3 biggest disappointments of Golden State Warriors' season to this point
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season and these three members of the organization have a lot to do with that.
2. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins looks like a shell of his former self
Andrew Wiggins turned into a very valuable member of the Warriors team that won the NBA Championship in 2022, making the All-Star team and excelling both offensively and defensively. This season, just two years removed from that All-Star season, Wiggins looks like a shell of his former self.
The 28-year-old is averaging a career-worst 12.5 points per game on rough 44.6/33.1/70.8 splits. He's seen his minutes cut dramatically to a career-low 27.0 per game, and for good reason. Wiggins is still a starter for the Warriors more often than not, but has played 30+ minutes just four times in his last ten games.
Wiggins' down season led to his name being thrown around in trade rumors around the deadline. Unsurprisingly, no team was willing to trade for him when he's in the first year of a four-year extension worth $109 million. That might just be a bad contract Golden State has to sit on for a while.
When he's at his best the Warriors can be formidable, but like Klay, he's lacked any sort of consistency. He has just seven games of 20+ points and with Jonathan Kuminga continuing to emerge, there's a good chance Wiggins won't see big minutes consistently anytime soon. To say that he's been a disappointment would be putting it lightly.