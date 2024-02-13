3 biggest disappointments of Golden State Warriors' season to this point
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season and these three members of the organization have a lot to do with that.
1. Steve Kerr continues to mismanage the Warriors young players
Steve Kerr deserves his flowers as one of the best head coaches in the NBA. The Warriors have won four titles with Kerr at the helm, and while a lot of that obviously has to do with their players, Kerr still deserves credit for their unbelievable success.
With that being said, Kerr can be recognized as a good, but not perfect coach. What he's done, particularly with Jonathan Kuminga, is frankly unacceptable.
In a down season for the team, Kuminga has been a shining light for the Warriors, breaking out in a big way in his third NBA season. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 15.6 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. While his 3-point shooting needs work. he's set career bests shooting. 53.2 percent from the field and 72.5 percent from the free throw line. Despite the drastic improvement in his game, Kuminga had not seen consistent minutes for much of the season, even when Draymond Green was serving his suspension.
Kuminga is averaging just 25.4 minutes per game, and that's with a recent bump. Kuminga is finally seeing consistent playing time and he's responded by playing the best basketball of his NBA career, averaging 22.1 points per game on 58 percent shooting in his last 15 games. Unsurprisingly, the Warriors have gone 9-6 in that stretch and are 7-2 since he's taken over a permanent spot in the starting lineup.
Kerr finally realizing how good Kuminga is has helped take this Warriors team to another level, but Kerr taking this long to make an adjustment fans saw from a mile away is partially why this Warriors team is where they are. They're likely locked into a Play-In spot at best, which is certainly frustrating.