Golden State Warriors gifted best bulletin-board material thanks to Charles Barkley
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were given some great bulletin-board material thanks to TNT analyst Charles Barkley.
By Mark Powell
The Golden State Warriors kick off their season on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, but prior to their championship quest, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley doubted the team's ability to contend, specifically due to the advanced age of their core.
Golden State's primary offseason acquisition was future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul, who is likely to come off the bench. The Dubs acquired Paul by trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. Tuesday night will be CP3's first game against his former team, the Suns, as well as his first game with Golden State.
Barkley's point regarding the Warriors core is well taken. All are over the age of 30, and that could play a role near the end of the season. However, this is a group which has been there and done that prior to 2023 -- they've won four NBA title (minus Paul), after all.
Does Charles Barkley have a point about the Golden State Warriors?
Charles Barkley stated that "the Warriors are the 4th best team in California... Old people don't get better they just get older." That's a fairly simplistic way of looking at things, especially considering the Warriors defeated the Kings in the playoffs last year. Add in the fact that the Clippers and Lakers cores are also both a year older, and it's tough to see the Dubs finishing behind all four California teams.
The Kings should be better, yes. The Clippers, meanwhile, are still pursuing James Harden, but haven't played with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor in quite some time. LeBron James and the Lakers are a year older as well, and despite defeating the Warriors in the Western Conference semis last season, they could take a step back in a crowded conference as well.
The NBA is unpredictable, especially so early in the season. It's a simple outlook, but the postseason is months away, and anything can happen in 82 games of action. Give these Warriors a chance, Chuck!