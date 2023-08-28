3 underrated players on Warriors roster this season
Uncovering the impact of Moses Moody, Dario Saric, and Jonathan Kuminga and why they hold the key to the Warriors success this season.
By Kdelaney
The Golden State Warriors had an active summer. They parted ways with Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole, but added Chris Paul from the Suns. This not only added to the Warriors' bench, but it also gave them an overall makeover. (Pretty sure we can all agree that Chris Paul orchestrating instead of Poole is a very different look.)
Although the Warriors All-Stars and Chris Paul are exciting, the real positive to come out of this offseason is the upgrade of their bench and the abundance of opportunities now available for some formerly overlooked players.
All-Stars aside, it's critical for a team to be able to turn to their bench without a major drop-off in production; and these three underrated Warriors will be crucial to the team's success this season.
Underrated players on Warriors this season:
3. Dario Saric
In addition to bringing CP3 to the Bay, the Warriors also reeled in Dario Šarić, a much needed depth piece. Šarić was originally with the Suns, but was traded mid-season to the Thunder. At 6'10, he’ll be the tallest Warrior on the roster.
Šarić is a capable three-point shooter that could bloom under Kerr's offense. His ability to space the floor and knock down shots, paired with his size and passing ability should give the Warriors a lot to work with. Additionally, he's played with Chris Paul before. During their time in Phoenix, they not only made the Finals, but they also developed a great pick-and-pop relationship. Hopefully, they can pick up right where they left off.