3 underrated players on Warriors roster this season
Uncovering the impact of Moses Moody, Dario Saric, and Jonathan Kuminga and why they hold the key to the Warriors success this season.
By Kdelaney
Underrated players on Warriors this season:
2. Moses Moody
On a stacked Warriors team where everyone's fighting for minutes, you've got to stand out somehow. Last season, Moses Moody did exactly that, when he became the youngest Goldest State Warrior to ever score 30+ points in a single game.
It doesn't matter whether Moody got 20 minutes or garbage minutes, he always helped the team. After rumors circulated depicting younger Warriors unhappy with their playing time, Moody's team-first attitude clearly impressed Kerr. Here's what Kerr said about the 21-year-old guard:
"He (Moody) reminds me a lot of Looney. Incredibly mature, hardworking, understands what we are trying to accomplish, puts the work in everyday. But like Loon, came out at 19 after one college year...it takes time. It took Loon till his fourth year to really contribute...What I love about Loon, about Moses, is the sense- Steve Kerr
of maturity and the sense of work ethic."
This high praise, paired with the removal of Poole and DiVincenzo should mean more minutes and a breakout season for Moody. During the postseason, Moody was arguably the most consistent bench player for the Warriors. Moody shot 53% from the field and 57% from three. He actually averaged more minutes per game in the playoffs than in the regular season, which shows Kerr's trust in Moody specifically.
Moody is a 6'6 wing defender, with a 7'1 wingspan. Let's face it, that's the makeup of someone who is about to have a long NBA career. At only 21-years-old, Moody has immense potential. At his peak, Moody could very well be an elite role player or even a fringe All-Star. (think Andre Iguoduala.)