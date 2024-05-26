Golf world mourns Grayson Murray after sudden passing
By Mark Powell
Editors note: This story includes references to mental health and suicide.
The PGA Tour community mourned the passing of one of its own, as Grayson Murray, the 46th-ranked golfer in the world at the time, has died, per his family.
"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.
Murray's family released a statement on Sunday morning confirming the devastating news.
"Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes," his parents wrote. "By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."
PGA Tour community mourns the loss of Grayson Murray
Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge and had been open about his issues with mental health and alcohol abuse. His family confirmed that Murray died by suicide.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's family said in their statement. "Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."
Murray won the Sony Open early this PGA Tour season, and noted he'd been sober since early 2023. It's unclear if alcohol played any role in his death.
"It took me a long time to get to this point…I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago," Murray said at the time.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Murray family during this difficult time.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at 988lifeline.org.