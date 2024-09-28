Gone home early: Kenley Jansen's time with the Red Sox ends questionably
Kenley Jansen isn't technically finished being a member of the Boston Red Sox, but it sure feels like he is.
The star closer is not with the team as the Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the final series of the 2024 campaign.
"He went home," manager Alex Cora said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "I talked to him this week. As soon as it was over, two days ago, he wasn't going to pitch. There's other stuff we talked about, other stuff that's going on with him, so yeah."
Jansen last pitched on Sept. 22. He landed on IR with a sore shoulder the next day, two days before the Red Sox were officially eliminated from the playoffs.
The IR stint effectively ended his season early. Still, hearing that Jansen isn't going to finish out the season with the team raises alarm bells.
Maybe more information will come out that better explains Jansen's decision to head home. Maybe it will make sense then. Absent that information, it's a bad look. Baseball is a team sport. Staying with your team until the season is done, no matter how disappointed you are, is basic professionalism.
Kenley Jansen's early Red Sox exit tells Boston everything
Jansen's contract with the Red Sox is up at the conclusion of this season. He'll head for free agency with little reason to believe Boston will be in the mix to re-sign him. If that wasn't already clear, the early exit pretty much seals it.
The biggest what-if remaining revolved around the trade deadline. Failing to deal Jansen then looks like a sizable misplay.
The closer maintained a 3.29 ERA this season. He was sixth in saves and 10th in WPA in the AL. He wasn't perfect, but he by and large played his part in giving the Red Sox a chance to make the playoffs over the last two seasons. Unfortunately, the team and the player never put it all together for any postseason appearances for Boston.
With his 37th birthday coming up, expect Jansen to look for a new home where he can contend for another World Series title. Meanwhile, the Red Sox have a search for a new closer ahead of them.