Gonzaga basketball March Madness history: Have Bulldogs ever won it all?
Have the Gonzaga Bulldogs ever won March Madness?
By Lior Lampert
Reaching the NCAA Tournament has never been an issue for the Gonzaga Bulldogs under head coach Mark Few.
The Zags have made 25 consecutive appearances in The Big Dance with Few at the helm, establishing them as one of the premiere programs in college basketball with a rich history of success and expectation of not only playing in the event but competing at the highest level.
But how have the Bulldogs fared in March Madness? Have they ever won it all?
Gonzaga basketball March Madness history
Gonzaga has won 66.9 percent of their games (1452-720) in 73 seasons, including 28 regular season conference titles and 21 conference championships, but that has not translated to March Madness success. The Bulldogs have never won the NCAA Tournament.
That’s not to say they haven’t come quite close over the years, including their most recent appearance last season, where the team was dismantled by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight, marking their fifth time reaching that stage since 2015.
However, the team came closest to winning March Madness during the 2020-21 campaign, when they reached the national championship and faced the Baylor Bears. Alas, they fell short of their ultimate goal, as has been the case throughout the program’s rich history.
As the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, Gonzaga isn't on the shortlist of favorites to win it all this year like they usually are, which could bode well for them. Without the added pressure and outside noise to live up to their lofty win-loss record and seeding, they can focus on the task at hand: bringing a title to Spokane, Washington.
After defeating No. 12-seed McNeese State 86-65 in dominant fashion to open the tournament, the Zags have a head of steam and will look to carry that momentum moving forward on their road to trying to secure the first NCAA Tournament championship in the school's history.