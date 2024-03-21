Gonzaga March Madness Schedule: When do the Bulldogs play next?
By Lior Lampert
Head coach Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-7, 14-2 in WCC) are in relatively unfamiliar territory as they enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament, ranking lower than the fourth seed in their respective region for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Despite a mildly disappointing campaign that saw the Zags finish 18th in the final regular season AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Few and Gonzaga have developed a March Madness pedigree that still makes them a daunting opponent for any team.
The Bulldogs have become accustomed to playing deep into The Big Dance, and that expectation shouldn’t change regardless of them being the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region. So, who does Gonzaga play to start what they hope will be a fruitful tournament run, and when?
Gonzaga March Madness Schedule
Gonzaga will match up against the McNeese State Cowboys (30-3, 19-1 in Southland) in the first round of March Madness on Thursday, Mar. 21, at 7:25 p.m. ET. The game will aired on TBS. Or you can stream the game via CBS All Access, Paramount+, or the March Madness Live app.
Winners of 11 straight games, the Cowboys are one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation, ranking seventh in percentage (39.4). Their ability to get hot from a long distance quickly makes them a nightmare for a single-game elimination setting.
2023-24 Southland Player of the Year Shahada Wells leads the way for McNeese, averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, so Gonzaga must slow him down to avoid being upset.
Who will Gonzaga play next in March Madness?
Assuming the Bulldogs get the job done and advance to the next round, they will face the winner of the Kansas Jayhawks (4) and Samford Bulldogs (13).
Kansas will be without star guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who will miss all of March Madness due to a knee injury, so the odds could be in their favor regardless of who they play next.