Playing with the Big Boys: Will Gonzaga’s Pac-12 move help or hurt Mark Few’s success?
By Lior Lampert
Gonzaga will be migrating from the West Coast Conference (WCC) to the Pac-12 starting in July 2026. An announcement on Tuesday confirmed the news, meaning the Bulldogs' illustrious men's college basketball program led by head coach Mark Few will welcome new challengers.
The Zags have been a hoops powerhouse during Few's 25-year tenure. They've claimed the WCC regular-season and tournament titles 22 and 19 times, respectively. Moreover, Gonzaga has reached the NCAA Tournament on 24 occasions. They've reached the last nine Sweet Sixteens, which ties a March Madness record since 1985 -- when the event expanded. But will the dominant run continue in the Pac-12?
Few and the Bulldogs will face stiffer competition sooner rather than later. Between renowned basketball universities like Arizona, Oregon, UCLA and USC, the playing field will ostensibly be leveled for Gonzaga. However, is that necessarily bad for a basketball school that has punched above its weight class for decades?
Undoubtedly, Gonzaga's road to success becomes more challenging in the Pac-12, which you can argue is a negative. Conversely, one can also maintain the belief that iron sharpens iron, and matching up against higher-ranking foes could be beneficial in the long run.
If Few and the Zags want to cement their status as one of the nation's elite basketball programs, going toe-to-toe with other prestigious colleges helps. No offense to Saint Mary's (CA), San Francisco, Santa Clara and company, but they aren't exactly the cream of the crop. In the Pac-12, Gonzaga will have ample opportunities to prove their achievements aren't merely a product of their inferior opposition.
Since 1999, the Zags have won 83.4 percent of their games under Few's guidance (716-143). Presumably, that number will take a hit when they're officially in the Pac-12. Nonetheless, should the Bulldogs maintain their excellence in the Pac-12, it'd have a massive ripple effect on the program.
Those who have doubted Gonzaga over the years would finally give them the respect they deserve. More importantly, the exposure of playing and thriving in the Pac-12 can help Few land more highly touted recruits. Being under a bigger spotlight has perks, even if the Bulldogs lose more games because of it.
Ultimately, as long as it doesn't jeopardize their mastery of The Big Dance, moving to the Pac-12 will be worthwhile for Few and the Zags.