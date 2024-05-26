Good grief: Another Mets choke job fills broadcasters with existential dread
By Kinnu Singh
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the broadcast captured a tragic moment: three passionate and energetic boys, dressed head to toe in New York Mets paraphernalia, screaming in support of their favorite team. At this point, it's likely too late to save them — they're too deep in their fandom, unaware of the lifetime of baseball misery that lies ahead.
Through the majority of the game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the Mets seemed capable of sending those boys home with a smile on their faces. Then, Edwin Diaz blew a save and LaMonte Wade Jr.'s one-out RBI single pushed the game to extra innings. The Giants erupted for five runs in the 10th inning, sealing a second straight comeback victory, 7-2.
The game followed Friday's outing in which the Mets collapsed after holding the Giants at bay for seven innings. New York pitcher Christian Scott allowed just two runs on two hits in six innings and Edwin struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning. With three homers from J.D. Martinez, Mark Vientos, and Pete Alonso, the Mets were set to pull off a victory. Then, the Mets did what the Mets do. Patrick Bailey hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to seal an 8-7 win.
New York's collapse against San Francisco on Saturday finally broke the seasoned and weathered Mets survivors in the broadcast booth.
Mets meltdown caused broadcasters to address the club's grim reality
As the Mets registered their 10th loss in the last 12 games, Mets broadcasters on PIX11 came to terms with reality in real-time.
Mike Yastrzemski drove a ball deep to left center field for a three-run triple in the 10th inning, giving the Giants a 7-2 lead.
"Boy, oh, boy," analyst Keith Hernandez said. "It feels like the sky is falling."
"It has felt like that virtually every day for the last month," play-by-play man Gary Cohen pointed out.
"You just have to keep a positive attitude, but how hard is it to keep a positive attitude when the roof is caving in every day?" Cohen added.
"There's losing, and then there's what's happening here," analyst Ron Darling said. "And it's two different things. This is just gut-wrenching."
Cohen attempted to conclude the game on a positive note: "Remember, the sun will come up tomorrow, as diffcult as that may be to realize."
The Mets tallied their fifth consecutive loss to drop to 21-30 on the season. New York is now 9-22 in their last 31 games.
New York had one of the most disappointing seasons in 2023. The Mets have the highest payroll in Major League Baseball, yet finished the 2023 season with a 75-87 record. Now, the 2024 Mets seem determined to outdo their predecessor.