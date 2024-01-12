Good Luck! Mets Twitter celebrates Yankees signing Marcus Stroman
The Yankees got an All-Star pitcher, so why are rival fans loving it?
The New York Yankees signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year deal in free agency on Thursday, bringing the two-time All-Star back home to the Big Apple.
Normally, the signing of a veteran pitcher with a career ERA of 3.65 coming off an All-Star season would have the home fans cheering and their rivals cursing. But this isn't exactly a normal signing.
Stroman has been a controversial figure in baseball, alienating multiple fanbases with his penchant for arguing with fans on social media. His time with the Mets from 2019 to 2021 didn't exactly endear him to that side of New York.
So when Mets fans heard the news that Stroman was signing with the Yankees, many of them laughed and welcomed the idea of a player with a difficult reputation joining their rivals.
Mets, rivals love the idea of Marcus Stroman ruining Yankees clubhouse vibes
Stroman spent the last two seasons with the Cubs. After posting a 3.50 ERA in 2022, he came out hot in 2023 with a 2.96 ERA in the first half of the season, going 9-6 in 19 games. However, he struggled with injury in the second half of the season, posting an 8.64 ERA in six starts.
So there's clearly a standout pitcher in there, but consistency and injury history made him more of a risky signing for this year.
The Yankees got a pretty good deal for a pitcher who could be outstanding. On the other hand, if he's not at his best and the crowd at Yankee Stadium turns on him, it could get ugly. We've seen it before.
So bookmark this one if you want Yankees fans. The freezing cold takes are there to memorialize if Stroman turns out to be a great signing. For now, the skepticism from outside the Bronx is high.