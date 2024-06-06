Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
When the NWSL takes on national television, we tune in. On the same channel where the Super Bowl was broadcast in February, the defending league champions, NJ/NY Gotham welcome a struggling Angel City FC side to open up this weekend's Saturday slate post-international break. East Coast vs. West Coast. Less than 10 miles away from The Big Apple. Could you really ask for more?
This will be the first meeting between these two this season. In 2023, the New York/New Jersey outfit prevailed at BMO Stadium while the clubs fought to a scoreless draw in New Jersey. All-time, Gotham leads the series with two wins, one draw, and one loss. That said, Angel City has not lost at Red Bull Arena since it came into the league.
Prior to the hiatus, NJ/NY Gotham FC was rolling, winning four of six matches following that shutout defeat to the Washington Spirit in the nation's capital. The stretch was not only captained by the finishing of players like Lynn Williams and Ella Stevens, the defensive solidity of Gotham acted as the fuel. A lot of that has to do with the 'German Wall' herself, Ann-Katrin Berger who has made quite the impact since she arrived from Chelsea back in April. Adjustment period? Nah, the German hasn't needed one.
The CFCW legend is quietly moving herself into the picture as the NWSL's best shot-stopper. In seven starts, Berger has allowed just three goals on 26 total shots. Her three total clean sheets place Gotham's new No. 30 into third in the league for the shutout lead.
Angel City just hasn't seen that success under Becki Tweed last year translate into this campaign yet. The injury of star defender Sarah Gorden surely does not help the cause. Add the fact that ACFC dealt Amandine Henry, and Paige Nielsen in April. Gorden is continuing to work back from a lower leg injury and is currently listed as "day-to-day" according to Tweed. We've seen Rookie Madison Curry fill in for the 2023 Iron Woman at center back alongside Megan Reid.
The L.A. side hasn't taken three points from a non-expansion club since April 21 against NC Courage, meaning it is winless in four out of its last five matches. In two of the previous three, ACFC has failed to find the back of the net. This is not the opponent you want to see right now when undergoing a little bit of a dry spell offensively.
There's a reason for these struggles. Claire Emslie and Sydney Leroux are the only two players on Tweed's team with more than two goals.
Predicted starting XIs for Gotham vs. Angel City
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Maycee Bell, Sam Hiatt, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett
Midfielders: Nealy Martin, Delanie Sheehan, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Esther González, Crystal Dunn, Ella Stevens
Angel City FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: DiDi Haracic
Defenders: Megan Reid, Madison Curry, Jasmyne Spencer, Gisele Thompson
Midfielders: Kennedy Fuller, Raquel Rodríguez, Lily Nabet, Claire Emslie, Alyssa Thompson
Forwards: Sydney Leroux
How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, June 8
- Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)
- TV info/Live Stream: CBS/Paramount+
Prediction: NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 Angel City FC