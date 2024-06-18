Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Who doesn't love mid-week football? It's been a while since we had a chance to enjoy some in the NWSL. In fact, the last time there was more than one match in the mid-week in this league was on May 8. To open this week's slate of games, San Diego Wave, a club desperate for three points meets arguably the most in-form side in the NWSL right now, NJ/NY Gotham FC. You won't want to miss this star-studded showdown between the league's two best clubs from last season.
Alex Morgan, Casey Stoney, and San Diego Wave FC are searching for a win. May 8, in that mid-week set of fixtures we were just discussing was the last time the Wave triumphed in the NWSL. The reigning NWSL Shield winners just fought two of the league's top-three clubs to 1-1 draws in back-to-back weeks.
Last weekend's match feels more like a loss, though. Two whole points slipped right out of SD's fingertips as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner Croix Bethune netted an equalizer in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time in front of a packed house at Audi Field. It was a gut punch for a club that really got better as the game went on.
We've talked about it a lot. The talent is very much present. Naomi Girma was absolutely sensational in the backline against the Washington Spirit while Jaedyn Shaw just continues to do those "Jaedyn Shaw-type" things with the goal in her sight.
Saturday's performance was one the Wave need to build on. Stoney agreed:
"I thought we played some really good stuff at times. I thought we created some really good moments. I’d like us to create more," said SD sideline leader Stoney. "We’ll keep trying to do the right thing and hopefully, the tie will turn because the players deserve more."
Four draws from the last five games have kept San Diego right in the middle of the table. If there ever was a time to send a message, it's against the defending league champions.
Gotham, on the other hand, is straight-up cruising. After enduring some obstacles in the beginning stages of the campaign, the New Jersey outfit has found its stride. It is one of just two clubs with four wins from the last five matches.
Juan Carlos Amorós's crew handled Bev Yanez's Racing Louisville FC quite well, controlling nearly the entire match on the road. The press was exquisite while the execution in the final third was there for all to see. To the dismay of the Louisville faithful, Ella Stevens continued her hot streak up top, finding the back of the net for the fifth time in as many matches.
Defensively, league veteran Mandy Freeman has been brilliant in starting role over the last two games, picking up her first league assist since 2017. Since she was inserted in as the starting right back, she has created the same amount of chances as Crystal Dunn, and Rose Lavelle.
Historically, the side from the East Coast has never beaten San Diego across all competitions. These two have already met twice in 2024, once in the Challenge Cup Final, and once in the regular season at Snapdragon Stadium. Stoney's team is 4-0-1 all-time in the regular season against Gotham with the only draw coming last month.
Watch out for Morgan. I mean, always watch out for the USWNT forward, but especially against Gotham. She has owned this fixture. Seven goals to go along with two multi-goal performances in Wave colors. If you add in her days in Portland and Orlando, Morgan has recorded 11 goals against this franchise. In-form impact winger Makenzy Doniak has also tallied multiple goals in her outings vs. the Northeast club.
Predicted starting XIs for Gotham vs. Wave
NJ/NY Gotham (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Maycee Bell, Tierna Davidson, Jenna Nighswonger, Mandy Freeman
Midfielders: Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan, Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett
Forwards: Ella Stevens
San Diego Wave (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma, Kristen McNabb, Hanna Lundkvist
Midfielders: Mya Jones, Maria Sanchez, Jaedyn Shaw, Danielle Colaprico, Savannah McCaskill
Forwards: Alex Morgan
How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)
- TV info/Live Stream: NWSL+
Prediction: NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-2 San Diego Wave