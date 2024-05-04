Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
NJ/NY Gotham FC, a club that is winless in its last four contests meet up with Sean Nahas' NC Courage following a tough Wednesday night in Orlando.
Through five games, the defending NWSL champions have just one win. In NJ/NY Gotham FC's third match at Red Bull Arena in the last four weeks, they'll meet North Carolina Courage tonight on ION for the second time this season.
The outfit from Cary mustered just one shot on target in the reverse fixture back in March, but that was all it needed. Gotham didn't force Casey Murphy into a single save throughout those entire 90 minutes. Bare in mind that was without Lynn Williams and a few days after learning about the news of Midge Purce's long-term injury.
These two were frequent foes in 2023. The East Coast sides matched up on five occasions, two of which were draws while the other three ended in favor of the New Jersey club. A Williams breakthrough in the final 10 minutes of regulation was all that separated the two last year in this same fixture.
Sean Nahas' Courage look to bounce back after Barbra Banda and Orlando Pride ran away with a convincing three-goal triumph in the mid-week. The transitional moments cost NC as the Zambian international put on a straight-up show in her first start in purple. Despite a bright start, Seb Hines' 4-4-2 led by Ally Watt and Banda took advantage of some errors in distribution. An own goal by defender Emily Sams was the only time NC managed to find the scoresheet on Wednesday.
Orlando was the one that dictated the tempo for the majority of that match. To take care of business on the road, Nahas' side is going to have to limit those self-inflicted mistakes and make quick decisions, especially against a side that is known for the pressure it can create in the opposition's half.
When healthy, we've seen glimpses of brilliance from Juan Carlos Amorós' crew. Rose Lavelle was a sparkplug against Racing Louisville last week in her return off the bench in the second half. In just 16 minutes, the USWNT midfielder amassed three shots, scoring the shock equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time just moments after Racing thought it secured all three points through a creative Reilyn Turner finish.
Newcomer Tierna Davidson is set to miss out on her second consecutive contest due to a thigh problem, meaning Sam Hiatt is likely to be called upon to fill in the gap in central defense. Lavelle and Crystal Dunn have yet to link up in the starting XI since the two came over in the offseason. That dynamic combination is one to watch for as the defending champions look to kick into a different gear after a slow start.
NC has the disadvantage of a short turnaround but will have a well-deserved pause until next Sunday after this encounter at Red Bull Arena. Tyler Lussi is the in-form attacker for the Courage right now on the right flank, racking up four-goal contributions across the last four league games combined.
Predicted starting XIs for Gotham vs. Courage
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Jenna Nighswonger, Samantha Hiatt, Bruninha, Emily Sonnett
Midfielders: Delanie Sheehan, Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn
Forwards: Lynn Williams, Esther González, Yazmeen Ryan
North Carolina Courage (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Casey Murphy
Defenders: Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely, Felicitas Rauch, Ryan Williams
Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan, Narumi Miura, Ashley Sanchez
Forwards: Haley Hopkins, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi
Availability Report
NJ/NY Gotham FC:
Out: Svava Gudmunsdottir (excused absence), Kelley O’Hara (knee), Tierna Davidson (thigh), Kristen Edmonds (knee), Midge Purce (SEI – knee), Abby Smith (SEI - lower leg), Taylor Smith (SEI – thigh), McCall Zerboni (SEI – knee)
Questionable: Maitane Lopez (illness)
North Carolina Courage:
Out: Clara Schilke (SEI - lower leg), Estelle Johnson (maternity leave), Olivia Wingate (leg), Sydney Collins (D45 - ankle), Julia Dorsey (knee), Kerolin Nicoli (SEI – knee)
How to watch Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION
Prediction: Gotham FC 1-2 North Carolina Courage