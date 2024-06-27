Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Last year, we only had to wait until week two for a Championship rematch. This season, we've waited for more than three months. Sunday, the last two outfits standing from the 2023 campaign, NJ/NY Gotham FC and Seattle Reign FC collide at Red Bull Arena with the world watching.
The two sides have gone in completely different directions since that meeting at Snapdragon Stadium last November.
The reigning title holders loaded up on even more talent, adding internationals aplenty including two former Reign midfielders. The injuries and absences haven't helped Gotham one bit, but if you asked us right now, there is no question that Juan Carlos Amorós and company have the ability to repeat. In fact, they're my favorite if we were to head into the postseason today.
The New Jersey club saw its unbeaten streak end at nine matches, losing to the Washington Spirit for the second time in 2024 last Sunday afternoon. In addition to the defeat, Gotham lost midfielder Yazmeen Ryan after she picked up two yellow cards in the first half. Outside of that, it was pretty clear who controlled the match: the 2023 NWSL champions. A loss is a loss any way you slice it, but it should be noted that GFC put itself in a position, even down a player to take at least something from the game.
“We needed to be better in the final third to put in some chances that changes games, and we didn’t," said coach Amorós. "When you consider the first chance they had, they scored.”
Sunday will be the final match of this three-game home stand before it heads out to L.A. for a match with Angel City FC.
In the Reign's quest to return to the title match, it has struggled to find answers and consistency after the departure of three core assets. Laura Harvey is on track for potentially leading the club to its worst finish since 2013. After conceding a stoppage-time equalizer at home to Racing Louisville FC, the Washington side is averaging just 0.64 points per match. That's lower than that 2013 total (0.85), a season where Seattle finished seventh out of eight clubs.
Being away from Lumen Field is not where Seattle has found success in 2024 either. In fact, it hasn't found any success, losing all seven road matches to this point. Shockingly, it isn't the only one with North Carolina Courage sitting in the same boat. The Reign's 19 goals conceded are tied with the Utah Royals for the most away from home in the NWSL.
Both of these teams were part of the NWSL when it first started in 2013. They have faced each other 28 times in total, with the Reign winning 12 matches — three more than the New Jersey franchise. Since Gotham rebranded itself in April 2021, they have each won four games against each other.
Predicted starting XIs for Gotham vs. Reign
NJ/NY Gotham FC (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger
Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jenna Nighswonger, Mandy Freeman
Midfielders: Nealy Martin, McCall Zerboni; Rose Lavelle, Crystal Dunn, Bruninha
Forward: Ella Stevens
Seattle Reign (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Claudia Dickey
Defenders: Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook, Lauren Barnes, Shae Holmes
Midfielders: Quinn, Jess Fishlock; Ji So-yun, Veronica Latsko, Jordyn Huitema
Forward: Bethany Balcer
How to watch Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)
- TV info/Live Stream: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Prediction: Gotham FC 2-1 Seattle Reign