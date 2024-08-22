Grade the take: Former NFL GM wants Steelers to dump Russell Wilson before season starts
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense amounted to a whopping three points in last weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills. It's easy to write it off as preseason, but the Steelers exclusively toggled between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at QB, both of whom are engaged in an open competition for the starting job.
We spent all of last season bemoaning the Steelers' inability to move the chains and put points on the board. Matt Canada became infamous for the remarkable impotency of his scheme. There are personnel concerns, of course, but many believed the clear-as-day upgrade to Arthur Smith would leave the Steelers in a better spot.
Maybe it's time to think again.
Quarterback is the most important position in football, and yet we have somehow underrated how essential quality QB play is when evaluating the Steelers' competitive odds. Mike Tomlin quite literally never finishes below .500, but the Steelers can't rely on defense and only defense if the goal is to make noise in the playoffs. Pittsburgh fans can't stomach another 10-win season followed promptly by a Wild Card exit.
Russell Wilson began training camp as the undisputed QB1 in Pittsburgh, but the tides have gradually shifted in Justin Fields' favor. The latter is a decade younger and at least gives off the facade of long-term potential. Wilson is a short-term gambit, and if the Steelers can't score with him on the field, it's hard to justify putting him out there.
Not only could Wilson lose the starting gig for the season starts — he could end up on a new team entirely. At least, that is what ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum, the former New York Jets GM, believes should happen.
Former GM advocates for Steelers-Vikings trade centered on Russell Wilson
The Minnesota Vikings are shorthanded at quarterback after top-10 pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury. Kevin O'Connell and the powers that be seem comfortable with Sam Darnold in the QB1 slot, but the Vikings need to locate a solid backup (or potentially a straight-up upgrade over Darnold) to feel truly secure in their offensive floor.
Wilson is an obvious target if he loses the Steelers job. Pittsburgh might as well squeeze draft capital out of their minimum-salary backup before he's gone, yeah? Here's the case made by Tannenbaum.
"Unfortunately for Minnesota, history is repeating itself," said the former GM. "We go back to 2016, very unfortunate injury. Teddy Bridgewater had a catastrophic injury at practice. Sam Bradford gets traded from the Eagles to the Vikings. So to me, I think a win-win here is to trade Russell Wilson to Minnesota. I think he's a better quarterback than Sam Darnold."
There are greater powers at play here — Wilson has a no-trade clause and can essentially control his destination in a trade — but the Vikings are probably the best situation Wilson could hope for, especially if he's handed the starting job over Darnold. Minnesota's offense is brimming with high-level playmakers, including arguably the NFL's top wideout in Justin Jefferson. That is a QB-friendly offense and a competitive roster. Wilson would almost certainly find more success than he will in Pittsburgh.
Right now, Wilson is still narrowly in pole position in the Pittsburgh QB battle. There's a good chance Mike Tomlin rolls with experience, despite the aforementioned incentive to blaze a path forward with Fields. If the script flips and Wilson ends up on the pine, however, there's every reason for the Steelers to explore a trade, so long as Omar Khan and the front office can acquire another backup QB they feel good about.