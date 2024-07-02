Grade the source: Did CeeDee Lamb request a trade from the Cowboys? Not so fast
The Dallas Cowboys have three major contracts to get done. At least one of those contract sagas could turn ugly if it's not taken care of soon.
That's the word from the Twitter account @prettyrickey213, who may not be credentialed but does seem to have his finger on the pulse. Fantasy football guru Kyle Yates endorsed the take on Twitter.
So should we take this one seriously?
Let's look at the original tweet from Rickey:
No offense to Rickey but that's a conclusion anyone with an opinion could draw about any player in a contract dispute. That's the biggest bargaining chip a player like Lamb has. Taking the trade request off the table would hurt his negotiating power. So on it stays.
That doesn't mean Lamb definitely won't consider submitting a trade request but it doesn't seem particularly credible to claim he definitely will resort to that tactic. This feels more like speculation than actual reporting.
CeeDee Lamb trade request rumors don't actually make sense
As for the $32 million request, that doesn't feel like the type of money that would force Lamb into a trade request. Justin Jefferson has the highest contract AAV for a wide receiver at $35 million while A.J. Brown is bringing in $32 million per year. No one in their right mind would expect Lamb to get less than that anyways.
Amon-Ra St. Brown is getting $30 million per year as a reward for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons. His best season was last year with 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In the same season, Lamb had 1,749 yards on 135 catches with 12 touchdowns, bringing his career totals to 5,145 yards and 32 touchdowns over four years. The Lions hope St. Brown progresses like Lamb did in Year 4. The Cowboys have already seen Lamb reach the top of the mountain.
Is a trade request always a possible threat in a contract negotiation? Sure. That doesn't mean it's a realistic outcome.