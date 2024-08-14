Grade the take: Tony Romo thinks NFL's most dysfunctional franchise can dethrone Chiefs
The AFC is as strong as it's been in the last decade this year.
Obviously, this conference is headlined by the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by future Hall of Famers Andy Reid, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
After them, teams like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens stick out. The Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are also potential powerhouses given their exceptional quarterback play.
There are dark horse teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and their revamped offense that could also surprise everybody and make the playoffs.
But NFL analyst Tony Romo has made a bold prediction on which team could really dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC.
Grade the take: Tony Romo suggests Aaron Rodgers led Jets could dethrone Chiefs
Tony Romo recently weighed in on the loaded AFC where he made a prediction that many could see as one of the bolder predictions in his analyst career.
"If Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, I think this team can actually dethrone the Chiefs. The biggest thing is, it's going to take Aaron a little bit of time to get settled back in. With an injury that long, you just don't come right back. But it's Aaron Rodgers. They have a good coach, good staff, and their team has a ton of talent. They've just been missing this position, and this is going to be a fun season if you're a Jets fan," said Romo.
Let's be real for a minute. Put all the Aaron Rodgers personality bias aside. Most of the fans, media and NFL world has forgotten just how talented the Jets signal caller is.
For years, he was leading Packers teams that didn't belong at the top of the NFC North deep into the playoffs.
Their roster is talented far beyond just Rodgers too. Obviously, he's the engine that the team will run through, as we seen them sputter last year without him. But the team around Rodgers is incredibly talented, led by their defense.
Sauce Gardner is probably the best cover corner in the league and I'm not sure how close the race really is there. He headlines the defense that could end the season ranked in the top five in total scoring allowed.
On offense, Rodgers will have potential breakout star wideout Garrett Wilson to work with. Wilson could see a 1,250+ yard season with Rodgers at the helm. The young wideout has put up two 1,000-yard campaigns without a star quarterback already. Joining Wilson on offense is the trio of Breece Hall, Mike Williams and Tyler Conklin.
Overall, the roster is loaded, top to bottom.
Tony Romo prediction grade: B+