Grade the trade: Pundit pitches Russell Westbrook deal to Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors need to put the stink of last season behind them. Their offseason has been largely successful on that front. Despite striking out on Paul George, losing Klay Thompson, and struggling to get a Lauri Markkanen trade across the finish line, the Dubs are in a good place. This is a better team than a season ago.
De'Anthony Melton is the perfect plug-and-play option in Klay's old role, more or less. Buddy Hield can ramp up the 3-point volume next to Stephen Curry, while Kyle Anderson is a winning player in virtually any context. His passing, defensive versatility, and occasional scoring bursts will improve the Golden State second unit.
Plus, we are due for second-year leaps from Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are due for fourth-year leaps. The Warriors are the rare "old" contender with serious potential for internal growth. There's really a lot to be happy about in the Bay.
Despite the myriad of positives, however, it can feel like the Warriors' current core has run stale. Steve Kerr doesn't have the same shine he once did. Klay's departure stings and it brings up new questions about the sustainability of the supporting cast around Steph, who won't remain a god-level offensive engine forever.
The Warriors need a spark. What if that spark comes in the form of Russell Westbrook?
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report was tasked with proposing workable trades for all 30 NBA teams. For the Los Angeles Clippers, he suggested swapping Westbrook for the aforementioned Moses Moody, giving the Dubs a veteran backup point guard while infusing the Clippers' rotation with upside on the wing.
Warriors-Clippers trade to pair Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry in Golden State
Well... no.
There's merit, on some level, to planting late-career Westbrook next to the greatest shooter in NBA history. Using Russ for 15 minutes a night in a change-of-pace role, allowing him to attack downhill in five-out, small-ball lineups next to Steph might actually work on some level. Is he open for a niche role? Does he get along with Draymond Green for 82 games? Those are unanswered questions, but it's a worthy thought exercise.
That said, there's simply zero chance in hell Golden State parts with 21-year-old Moses Moody to get this deal across the finish line. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has already expressed interest in extending Moody, who made progress last season en route to averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds on .462/.360/.785 splits in 17.5 minutes.
Westbrook was ostensibly more productive in a greater workload for the Clippers, but he's a 35-year-old vet minimum player coasting on his reputation. Moody has a legitimate upward trajectory in a desirable archetype. He has a chance to contribute to the Warriors' rotation for another decade-plus. Westbrook is out of the league within a couple years.
Moody is a real shooting threat at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds. He's still young, with flourishes of straight-line driving and connective passing that are highly encouraging. It can be difficult for young players to break through in Kerr's system, but Moody has made steady improvement. At worst, he's excellent trade bait for Lauri Markkanen or a proper star. The Dubs want to package Moody for a needle-moving addition; not to let Westbrook run the second unit.
This would qualify as a home run for the Clippers, who need wing depth and young athletes, but this won't happen. So don't get your hopes up.
I am thoroughly intrigued by the concept of Westbrook in Golden State. It's either the best or the worst idea and I can't tell which. (Probably the worst, but hey, Golden State has never generated much rim pressure with its guards. It's something new.) Just know it won't require Moody. If anything, the Clippers would be lucky to get Gary Payton or Kevon Looney. And those trades might require additional outgoing draft capital from Los Angeles.
Warriors grade: D
Clippers grade: A+