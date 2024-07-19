Grade the trade: Nets take flier on former lottery pick in swap with Grizzlies
By Lior Lampert
We're at that juncture in the NBA offseason where activity across the league has slowed. Most major transactions have already happened, though moves are still happening.
One team that has been particularly busy this summer is the Brooklyn Nets. And on Friday, they made yet another deal, landing former lottery pick Ziaire Williams from the Memphis Grizzles:
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news. He reported that Brooklyn will receive Williams and a 2030 second-rounder (via the Dallas Mavericks), sending veteran forward Mamadi Diakite to Memphis.
While it's a relatively paltry swap, the exchange has a purpose for both sides. Here, we will assess how both teams fared in the trade and analyze its significance from the Nets and Grizzlies' perspectives.
The New Orleans Pelicans selected Williams 10th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft before dealing him to Memphis less than 10 days later. After three underwhelming campaigns, the Grizzlies essentially are attaching an asset to dump his salary. However, they aren't getting rid of him for the sake of nothing.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Grizzlies are discarding Williams to give themselves financial flexibility to re-sign sharpshooter Luke Kennard and avoid the luxury tax. Nonetheless, that doesn't make parting ways with a player you invested heavily in only a few years ago feel any better.
Williams averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 20.4 minutes per game in 2023-24, with pedestrian .397/.307/.827 shooting splits. He turns 23 ahead of next season, so there is still time for the wing to reach the untapped potential that made him a highly touted prospect. His combination of size and athleticism is intriguing, but the former Stanford Cardinal has failed to round out his game thus far.
Perhaps a change of scenery on a rebuilding Brooklyn team could revitalize Williams' career. Seemingly, that is what the Nets are betting on. Meanwhile, all it cost them was Diakite. They received the latter as a pure salary filler in the blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Somehow, the Nets are the ones who gained draft equity in addition to the primary piece of the deal. Brooklyn is stockpiling valuable resources via Bridges, with Williams and this 2030 selection counting toward the haul.
Under contract for the following two years, the Nets have ample time to evaluate Williams and see if/where he fits into the long-term picture. Re-routing Diakite, who they got roughly two weeks ago, for a no-risk, medium-reward flier like him is worthwhile.
For Memphis, this feels like them waving the white flag on a failed developmental project in Williams. Even if it allows the Grizzlies to retain Kennard, they presumably would've preferred the young swingman panned out.