Grade the trade: Wild proposal that could bring LaMelo Ball to the Lakers
Despite needing depth, the L.A. Lakers may still be chasing after their third star as the franchise gets ready to bounce back from their first-round series loss against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have just not had a good offseason so far with a chaotic coaching search likely leading the franchise to hire JJ Redick.
Redick could be a good head coach in this league but the former NBA veteran will likely have some growing pains with zero coaching experience outside of a few years coaching AAU basketball.
The Charlotte Hornets are still in the midst of a rebuild despite LaMelo Ball looking like a true superstar in this league. Ball has been unable to stay healthy for the Hornets in the last three seasons with lower-body issues.
Additionally, Mark Williams (12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game on 64 percent shooting last season) and Brandon Miller (17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game on 44 percent shooting last season) have looked like they can probably be key pieces on a contending team. Both Williams and Miller likely have the best of their basketball days ahead of them since both of them are under 23 years old.
Grading a Lakers-Hornets trade that sends LaMelo Ball to Los Angeles
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggested a trade where the Lakers send Rui Hachimura, a possible five NBA Draft picks, and more to Charlotte for LaMelo Ball.
While this is a fun mock trade attempt by Favale, it's hard to see a world where the Hornets trade Ball before the star requests a move. He could be a superstar and averaged 23.9 points,5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the floor last season.
Yes, the one-time All-Star has not been able to stay healthy for the last two seasons — he played 22 games last season and 36 games the season before — but he is a star when healthy. While Charlotte is likely far from competing for a championship, they already have cornerstones in place which means they do not need to start rebuilding from scratch unless Ball can't stay healthy in the next few seasons.
Even though the Lakers would acquire a third star in this deal, the franchise would lose all the limited draft assets they have to improve their depth. While the Lakers would acquire the elite offensive guard they have needed for years, the franchise would be acquiring an injury-prone one when their two stars already have injury concerns.
It would likely be better for the Lakers to trade one or two of their first-round picks for a veteran ball-handler and distributor. L.A. would likely be best suited if they can keep Rui Hachimura (13.6 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game on 53 percent shooting) and Austin Reaves (15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting) but trading one of them could be a concession that the Lakers do to acquire the guard they desperately need.
This hypothetical is bad for both sides with the Hornets coming out worse in the deal.