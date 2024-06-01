Grading a Bears-Commanders trade to reunite teammates on the D-line
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders executed a blockbuster swap leading up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline for Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat. Less than a year later, the two sides could discuss another deal -- involving another star defensive lineman.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggests Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen could benefit from a fresh start, naming the Bears as an ideal potential suitor. He proposed a hypothetical trade that sends the 2017 first-round pick to Chicago in exchange for a 2025 second-round selection and a 2026 fifth-rounder. But does that package satisfy both sides? Let's discuss.
Grading a Bears-Commanders trade involving DT Jonathan Allen
As Ballentine points out, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus highly covets 3-tech defensive tackles in his scheme. Nevertheless, Chicago has yet to address the position formally this offseason. Could Allen be the answer and operate as the "engine" of the unit?
Allen, 28, showed signs of regression in 2023 after two consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns. But he still looked like a formidable interior lineman, logging 19 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with a 79 percent defensive snap share. However, the Commanders rewarded stud defensive tackle Daron Payne with a massive payday this offseason and spent their 2024 second-round pick on Jer'Zhan Newton. Could that mean the second-longest tenured player on the team is expendable?
With two years remaining on his contract, now is an opportune time for the Commanders to shop Allen. As they experienced with Sweat last season, shopping a player on an expiring contract can make it hard to recoup maximum value. So, why not try to get ahead of the curve?
Conversely, acquiring a player set to enter unrestricted free agency can be stressful, especially without any form of commitment. Regardless, the Bears must be happy about how the Sweat deal worked out, prompting them to return to the well in Washington.
In this speculative scenario, Chicago will "net a similar trade return to what the New York Giants got for [defensive tackle] Leonard Williams," per Ballentine. Considering the two play the same position, get paid similarly and produce similar counting stats, it feels like a reasonable comparison.
It is hard to knock this deal for either side. The only possible concern is teams like Chicago understand that Allen could be on the move as the odd man out on a rebuilding franchise. If so, the Bears may not be willing to give up valuable draft capital. But he is still an impactful player, even if he is entering the latter stages of his career.
For Washington, this makes all the sense in the world. Moving off an expensive and aging defensive lineman to pave the way for Payne and Newton while receiving a high-end Day 2 draft pick is a favorable outcome for the Commanders.