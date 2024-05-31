Grading a Lions-Bengals trade that would make Detroit the NFC favorites
The Detroit Lions are the real deal, folks. A heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game should not serve as a deterrent. If anything, it's proof of how close Detroit is to reaching the mountaintop. The Lions' odds in the NFC are as strong as any group.
It helps that Detroit aced the offseason. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown both inked lucrative extensions that set the market for their positions. OC Ben Johnson was among the most sought-after coaching candidates on the carousel, but he decided to return to Detroit to settle some unfinished business in the coordinator chair (and perhaps land a more desirable job next winter).
These competitive windows never stay open forever, but Detroit is very much in the contender's circle. With Johnson pulling the strings offensively and their core pieces intact, this could be the Lions' best shot at bringing an elusive Lombardi Trophy back to Motown. There isn't a more dynamic, balanced offense in the NFC outside of maybe San Francisco.
As is, this Lions team will contend and possibly win the NFC North. The best front offices don't rest on their laurels, though. The Lions can still maneuver aggressively to upgrade the roster if the right opportunity presents itself. The latest trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton certainly qualifies as "right."
Lions-Bengals trade to pair Tee Higgins and Jared Goff in Detroit
The Cincinnati Bengals are stuck in fraught contract negotiations with Tee Higgins, which appear to be going nowhere. Lions GM Brad Holmes should have been on the phone yesterday, last week, every week — this is a golden opportunity, the sort of franchise-defining move that can cement Detroit in the history books.
Just imagine Higgins and St. Brown lining up opposite one another. St. Brown is the NFL's ultimate utility wideout, running a robust route tree and providing a steady set of hands at every level. Higgins is 6-foot-4, 219 pounds of pure horsepower. He's explosive vertically, with the speed to take the lid off a defense and the dexterity to win contested catches. He would give Goff a true big-play savant, elevating the Lions' offense from explosive to downright unstoppable.
Higgins probably doesn't get his due credit in Cincinnati, where the headlines gravitate toward Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Borrow. The LSU connection, the league's most expensive QB and arguably its best wideout. Higgins is exceedingly productive as WR2 — he managed 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season despite the Bengals' myriad injury woes — but he could take off as the Lions' No. 1 target.
With Sam LaPorta quickly establishing himself as one of the best playmaking tight ends in the NFL, Detroit would have three premium weapons to stretch and stress the opposing defense. Goff leveled up last season, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He's not in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, but he's in that illustrious second tier. When surrounded by dynamic playmakers, Goff has every bit of talent needed to lead his team deep into the postseason.
We can't forget about the running backs either. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs formed one of the most potent ground attacks in the league a season ago. The Lions would be able to win every which way — physical, grind-it-out possessions, explosive plays over the top, and everything in between.
The Bengals essentially avoid paying Higgins while stockpiling draft picks to add affordable depth around their expensive core. Cincy would be able to keep Higgins in an ideal world, but the NFL's cap restrictions put the front office in a tough position. The Bengals' WR room gets thin past Chase and Higgins, but if only one can get paid, it's Chase. There's no room for debate.
Detroit takes a meaningful step forward with this trade and would be labeled winners as a result. That said, this is good value for the Bengals relative to the current WR trade market. Higgins still has several prime years left in the tank at 25 years old, but the Lions would be on the hook for a hefty extension. Meanwhile, Cincinnati gets to spend that money on more pressing positions of need.