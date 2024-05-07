Grading a proposed Mariners-Mets trade for Pete Alonso
Ever since Pete Alonso's name appeared seemingly out of nowhere in trade rumors at the 2023 trade deadline, his name has constantly been mentioned in mock deals ever since.
Alonso being mentioned in rumors makes some sense as he's set to hit free agency after the 2024 campaign with no extension in sight, but a trade has and continues to be unlikely. The New York Mets are a team built to compete for a playoff spot right now, and trading Alonso would obviously jeopardize that. They can also simply re-sign him in free agency, which trading him would also impact.
Despite the unlikelihood that the Mets seriously entertain an Alonso deal, former MLB GM Jim Bowden believes that New York should and will trade him. He came up with a mock trade for The Athletic (subscription required) that requires a grade.
Grading Mets-Mariners trade that sends Pete Alonso to Seattle
Let's discuss this from a Seattle Mariners perspective first. This is a no-brainer. Seattle has the pitching without Emerson Hancock to make a deep postseason run. Their offense has needed work for years, and upgrading from Ty France to Pete Alonso gives them the second star that they desperately need to pair with Julio Rodriguez.
The Mariners have been hitting Jorge Polanco and Mitch Haniger third and fourth in their order respectively for most of the season thus far. It has gone just about as well as you might expect. Mariners' No. 3 hitters were 19th in WRC+ before Monday's action and their cleanup hitters were 24th in that category. Adding a bat of Alonso's caliber even with his latest slump would instantly change that.
The one drawback for Seattle would be the risk of losing Alonso in free agency, which is real, but they're not giving much up. Hancock won't even be in their rotation when Bryan Woo returns from the IL. Ty France has one more guaranteed year of control which is appealing, but is nowhere near the player of Alonso's caliber. You do this trade every time if given the option. Unfortunately for Jerry Dipoto, there's no chance this will be on the table.
The Mets can and should consider an Alonso trade if they fall out of postseason contention. If there's an offer that comes along that is too good to pass up, David Stearns should pull the trigger. Two problems. There's a good chance the Mets will be in the hunt around the deadline meaning there's little chance Alonso will be available. Also, this trade is nowhere near too good to pass up.
Hancock is a fine pitcher to add, but hasn't proven he should be the centerpiece of an Alonso deal. He has a 4.68 ERA in nine MLB starts over the last two seasons including a 4.75 ERA in his six starts in 2024. Granted that ERA is inflated from one brutal start in Milwaukee, but Hancock is the sixth-best starter in Seattle's organization right now. The Mets should not be trading Alonso, arguably the best power hitter in the game, with him as the center piece.
Ty France is a fine first baseman and nothing more. He's been an everyday player for parts of five seasons in Seattle and has managed just a .760 OPS in that time. He has never hit more than 20 home runs in a season. Alonso has never hit fewer than 37 in a full season (excluding 2020). Even in that 60-game sprint in 2020, Alonso mashed 16 long balls. France has just two years of more than that. Alonso has the most home runs in the majors since he debuted in 2019 despite playing half his games at Citi Field.
The only draw to France is the additional year of control. That's it. He's older than Alonso and nowhere near as talented. Hancock's years of control are nice for a Mets team that could use some starting pitching, but again, he's not a difference-maker.
If the Mets were to consider trading Alonso, they'd need an overwhelming offer. This is not that. Trading him for a completely unproven starter without a crazy ceiling and an average first baseman makes absolutely no sense. Whether the headliner is in the majors or minors doesn't really matter. The Mets need a return that includes one high-end asset if they consider trading Pete.
If anything close to this is on the table for Seattle, Dipoto should take it and run. If the Mets accept anything remotely close to this, David Stearns should be fired.
Mariners Trade Grade: A+
Mets Trade Grade: D