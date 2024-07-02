Grading a Bengals-Jaguars-Seahawks trade involving a first-overall pick
Very rarely does a three-team trade work in the NFL, but big trades occasionally transpire. For a three-team trade to work out, all three teams need to be happy with the amount they are given up and what they return. One of the five three-team trade moves that Bleacher Report made not too long ago involved three teams that are serious playoff contenders.
The Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks are all looking to make moves to get better right before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Each team receives a package that helps them win this season and prepare for the future. Among these packages traded out through this three-team trade include a disgruntled wide receiver who can easily be a number one wideout, a couple of draft picks, and the former first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in Travon Walker.
This is what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox created for us last week involving three-team trades.
This trade will be difficult to transpire since the Jacksonville Jaguars have implemented so much hype into the ability to make Walker a star in the league. Giving him up going into year three of his NFL career would be a clear sign that either he is a bust or the Jaguars failed to draft the right player. It’s possible that the Bengals could trade their disgruntled star receiver in Higgins, but trading him to an AFC team that they could face in the postseason wouldn’t be ideal.
If this trade were to exist; all three teams would come out as winners. There are, however, more likely winners out of this potential trade.
Cincinnati would get a reliable receiver who has accounted for over 1,000 receiving yards in four of the last five seasons for Seattle. Lockett is entering a critical age of 32 this upcoming season, but only has a dead cap space of four million in the next off-season as opposed to a cap space of $30 million in the 2025 season. Cincinnati also gets a good fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft from the Seahawks as added compensation.
Jacksonville gets a new #1 receiver for their new expensive quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. For the first four years of his career in Cincinnati, Higgins has been an elite weapon for an offense that has revitalized itself. Much is from former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and first overall pick Joe Burrow and his most trusted receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. That doesn't mean that Higgins wasn't a key figure and one of the most elite passing offenses in the league. Higgins has accumulated for over 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 games played in his first four years. Higgins looks to stabilize his NFL career with a longer-term contract and more money. This is an area he can accomplish in Jacksonville as the number one receiver. As a bonus, Jacksonville receives the better of the two picks from the Seahawks; coming from the second round.
Finally, Seattle gives up the most in this three-team trade, but ultimately they get the most. Seattle loses a couple of key picks and a receiver, but they are picks that are worth the risk when it comes to filling not only depth but key starters. Seattle also gives up Lockett, a reliable receiver, who is trending towards number three receiver behind D.K. Metcalf and second-year Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
What the Seahawks get is a star pass rusher in Walker, who accounted for 10.5 sacks this past season. Walker had his breakout year after a struggling rookie year. He adds only more use in explosive pass-rushing skills to a Seahawks defense that has talented young edge rushers. The Seahawks will also add a potential key starter opposite of Tariq Woolen in Ronald Darby. He has been a cornerback who does not fit well in many schemes while suffering significant injuries. He has two years and $8.5 million left on his deal, a relatively cheap option for a defensive back who plays well if healthy.
All three teams come out as winners in this move with one standing above the rest. The Bengals gets a reliable pass-catcher and a fourth round pick, but they take the most damage by losing a top-tier receiver and gaining the least impactful package. The Jaguars and the Seahawks both have the biggest hauls, but in the end, it is Seattle that gives up the least.
Grade: Cincinnati Bengals (B), Jacksonville Jaguars (A-), Seattle Seahawks (A), Overall (B+)