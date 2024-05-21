Grading a Bills-Titans trade to give Josh Allen a better safety net
By John Buhler
It was strange when it happened. The Buffalo Bills are almost a playoff lock this NFL season, yet they decided to move on from No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs by trading him to a potential postseason competitor in the Houston Texans. While they did take former Florida State standout Keon Coleman at the top of the second round as his successor, the Bills still need to round out their receiving corps.
One player who has been linked to pretty much every team in need of a wide receiver under the sun has been Treylon Burks. The former Arkansas star has had a forgettable two years catching passes for the Tennessee Titans. They circled the drain under Mike Vrabel, but it wasn't his fault. It was one bad front office decision after another. Burks got lost in the shuffle. What if Burks headed to Buffalo?
Here is the trade Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report proposed to send Burks to Orchard Park.
We are talking about a little over $5 million in assets changing hands. With two years left of control, it may take multiple picks to get Burks off the Titans' books and onto the Bills' payroll. There may be a slight discrepancy in APY here, but I can look past the $225,000 discount Buffalo will be paying for Burks. Honestly, Tennessee may want a clean break from it all. For Buffalo, the Bills need a weapon.
Let's discuss the ramifications of Tennessee potentially sending Burks to Buffalo for two draft picks.
How to get Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks onto the Buffalo Bills
It may be a deal in-conference, but what you have to remember is this. The Bills and Titans are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to their respective competitive life cycles. Buffalo is firmly in win-now mode, while Tennessee has a chance to have the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's 2025 NFL Draft. Although Tennessee could get a better deal from Buffalo, this trade makes sense.
What I like about this trade is it helps both teams out in ways that they want to be helped out in. Buffalo gets a nice complementary wide receiver, one who could flourish in Joe Brady's offense. After all, he was the key piece in the 2019 LSU offense that gave the college football world Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. For Tennessee, this move gets them off a bad contract pronto.
If Ran Carthon wants to do this right, he needs to get rid of any remaining Jon Robinson mistakes before owner Amy Adams Strunk begins to blame him for her franchise's misfortunes. She is her late meddling father's daughter after all... To me, this year should be all about seeing if Brian Callahan can do this as a head coach and if Will Levis can play. If he can't, go get Callahan a quarterback who can.
This move could be exactly what both parties need. I am in favor of this deal. Let's put pen to paper!
Grade: A+. Well done, sir!