Grading blockbuster Broncos trade proposal to land QB of the future
I am not even sure the 2024 NFL Draft can save George Paton's job at this point with the Denver Broncos. If he were to move up for a quarterback, let's hope he can do better than this trade.
By John Buhler
There may not be a franchise more dead in the NFL right now than the Denver Broncos. While they do have Sean Payton as their head coach, George Paton has been an abject disaster of a general manager since taking over. From the Russell Wilson trade, to that failing horrifically, to the complete and utter debacle that was Nathaniel Hackett, this team has no shot of making the playoffs this year.
However, good times could be on the horizon if you stare off into the distance far enough. Denver does have the No. 12 overall pick in a deep quarterback draft class. While they could end up with a rookie if they just stand pat, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network propopsed a trade for them to move up ever so slightly. This would be to get them to No. 7 in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Here is Cummings' trade proposal that allows the Broncos to move up five measly spots this draft.
This move would be all about getting in position to draft J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. The expectation is that he will be the fourth quarterback taken, almost certainly inside of the top 10. No. 7 is about as far as another top quarterback prospect could fall in North Carolina's Drake Maye, but don't count on that. Keep in mind Tennessee may also need a quarterback besides Mason Rudolph.
Let's unpack Cummings' trade proposal and see who comes out of this trade better in the end.
Grading Broncos-Titans trade proposal in getting Denver up to No. 7 pick
If I were the Titans, I absolutely make this trade in a heartbeat. Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon will have committed highway robbery with this offseason. This is because Rudolph might be good playing in Nashville, as he could prove to be an NFL starter playing in Brian Callahan's system. Tennessee recoups three additional picks for moving back five spots. The Titans will love this offer.
As for Denver, you better thank your lucky stars that McCarthy falls to you at No. 7, or someone like McCarthy. To me, the demand for McCarthy is far too great to realistically think he would be there at No. 7 for a team like the Broncos to trade up to get. If he is there, then by all means, go get your guy, Denver. Unfortunately, you are going to need to get into the top five to have any shot at landing him.
This is because Chicago, Washington and New England are all going quarterback. Caleb Williams will be going No. 1 overall to the Bears. Washington and New England could move back, but the smart money is on Maye and Jayden Daniels going to them, in some order. The other huge factor here is there are two other teams who covet McCarthy greatly: The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
Minnesota acquired the No. 23 overall pick from the Houston Texans as more ammunition to move up from No. 11. Could they entice either the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Chargers picking at No. 4 and 5, respectively? As for the Giants, they are picking at No. 6. While they have no idea what they are doing, McCarthy is the apple of their eye like Daniel Jones was coming out of Duke in 2019.
Overall, the Broncos will be giving up way too much to be in a spot where McCarthy will already be off the board. Are we about to live in a world where Oregon's Bo Nix is a top-eight pick? If I were Denver, I may just take Nix at No. 12 if he is there, or try to trade back and get him for more compensation. Honestly, I would rather grossly reach on Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington than make this trade.
I get what Denver is trying to do, but right now, the Titans are not the trade partner to get McCarthy.
Grade: Broncos: D, Titans: A+