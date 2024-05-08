Grading the Brandon Aiyuk trade the Steelers likely turned down during the NFL Draft
By John Buhler
It is truly a flip of the coin when it comes to John Lynch nailing a first-round pick as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. For every Nick Bosa, there is a Javon Kinlaw. While Mike McGlinchey appears to be baseline for him, we have to wonder if Brandon Aiyuk will soon be gone from the 49ers as well. The former Arizona State star was on the trading block during the NFL Draft.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it would have taken an A.J. Brown-type of offer to get the 49ers to move off their former first-round pick at wide receiver. It took a No. 18 and a No. 101 pick going the Tennessee Titans' way to get the former Ole Miss star onto the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022. Fate would have it, the Pittsburgh Steelers had the assets to make this trade work with these two picks.
Here is what Fowler's suggested trade offer was to get Aiyuk onto the Steelers during the NFL Draft, based on what the Eagles gave up for Brown two years ago.
In terms of APY, Aiyuk's contract is a bit out of whack. He is slated to earn $14.1 million as part of his fifth-year player option. With the No. 20 and No. 98 overall picks going San Francisco's way in this proposed trade, you are looking at the 49ers only paying a slight premium of roughly $200,000 to get Aiyuk onto the Steelers. However, Omar Khan opted to draft Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson instead.
You have to wonder what Pittsburgh's offense would look like with something akin to a No. 1 receiver.
Pittsburgh Steelers nearly had a trade in place to land WR Brandon Aiyuk
I don't know where the disconnect happened, or which side of the deal is to blame, but man, this would have been a great one for both parties... For Pittsburgh, it is obvious. The Steelers would have the best offensive weapon they have had in years coming into their organization. Even if Arthur Smith wants to have Aiyuk blocking for fullbacks in end-arounds, it is hard to envision this not going well.
As for the 49ers, removing Aiyuk from the equation could have allowed them enough financial capital to keep paying Deebo Samuel to do his thing, as well as add another player to round out this Super Bowl-contending roster. And you know what the best part is? Lynch could have still drafted Ricky Pearsall No. 31 out of Florida at the end of the first round if he wanted to. He would be speechless!
I think if the 49ers did their homework and really liked a guy in the late teens to early 20s, they would have had an opportunity to take him. It could have been Fautanu all along for all we know! Pittsburgh still could have drafted West Virginia standout Zach Frazier in the second round. Coming up with Aiyuk would have made Western P.A. ecstatic. Of course, the 49ers still think they can make it work...
If there was ever a time to trade Aiyuk, that was it for the 49ers. Pittsburgh had the assets to do it, too.
Grade: A