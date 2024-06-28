Grading a Braves-Angels trade that sends obvious Acuña replacement to Atlanta
The Atlanta Braves were dealt a damaging blow with Ronald Acuña's season-ending injury. No, he hadn't been performing like his MVP self, but Acuña is Acuña. He's impossible to replace.
The Braves had hoped Adam Duvall would step in his place and contribute, but Duvall has struggled mightily against right-handed pitching. With Michael Harris II out as well, the need for an outfielder is even greater, as Jarred Kelenic is the only healthy starting-caliber player there right now.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together a mock trade that lands the Braves an ideal Acuña replacement in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Let's grade it.
Grading a Braves-Angels trade that gets Taylor Ward to Atlanta
Here's the trade:
In this deal, the Braves would be acquiring Taylor Ward, easily the best healthy position player on this Angels team right now. Ward has underratedly put together three strong seasons in a row when healthy and would fit right in as a corner outfielder for this Braves team.
So far this season, with little to no protection around him, he's slashing .242/.326/.442 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. His .768 OPS would be the third-highest on this Braves team, and it'd almost certainly improve with better hitters surrounding him.
In addition to the obvious boost he'd give this Braves team this season, the 30-year-old is under team control for each of the next two years, which is, of course, very valuable. With that in mind, Atlanta would have to pay up to get him, but Reuter doesn't really have them doing that.
The centerpiece of the return for the Angels is JR Ritchie, a right-hander who was taken in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. While he obviously has potential, the 21-year-old has made just 11 minor-league appearances as he missed substantial time after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
He did just return earlier this month from that injury and has pitched well in his two starts, but he's a long way away from making any sort of MLB impact. MLB Pipeline has his MLB ETA in 2027, which is really too long to wait for a non-top 100 prospect in a trade for a player that the Angels can keep.
Allan Winans, the other prospect thrown into this deal, is 28 years old and has a 6.03 ERA in his seven MLB starts. Taking a flier on Winans isn't a terrible thing with the Angels lacking pitching, but his age and lack of MLB production make him less than desirable. He's a top 25 prospect in this Braves system, but he wouldn't be a top 30 prospect in most other farm systems. This trade really feels like Ritchie for Ward one-for-one, which is just not good enough.
The Angels are the team with all of the leverage here. Atlanta needs an outfielder, and there aren't many sellers. Ward is under team control for two more full seasons after this one. If they don't get an offer to their satisfaction they shouldn't trade him. If the Braves would include a better second prospect than Winans, perhaps Ritchie being the centerpiece can work. If not, the Angels would be foolish to not ask for one of AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, or Spencer Schwellenbach for a steady outfielder that they do not have to trade right now.
The Braves would win this deal easily, considering they get Ward for pretty cheap and have more than enough depth prospect-wise to be just fine by trading Ritchie and Winans.
Braves trade grade: A
Angels trade grade: C