Grading a last-second Cardinals trade package for Logan Gilbert
The St. Louis Cardinals still need starting pitching to become a World Series contender. Could there be a match with the Seattle Mariners, who need some offense?
By Curt Bishop
With Sonny Gray on the shelf for Opening Day, the St. Louis Cardinals once again find themselves in a predicament when concerning their lackluster starting rotation.
Gray is their only top starter, and even when he returns, St. Louis lacks that second frontline pitcher that would make them a World Series contender. But could there be a potential trade that could give them what they need?
Opening Day is just two days away, but that doesn't mean something can't happen between now and then. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed six last-minute blockbuster trade ideas. One trade idea included the Cardinals acquiring Logan Gilbert from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Nolan Gorman, right-hander Tink Hence, and outfielder Chase Davis.
Grading potential Cardinals-Mariners trade for Logan Gilbert
Both the Cardinals and Mariners were busy this offseason. St. Louis signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Keynan Middleton and made a trade for Andrew Kittredge to bolster their staff, while the Mariners made 12 trades and signed Mitch Garver and Ryne Stanek.
However, as Miller points out, Seattle's offense is a bit thin, with holes at third base, left field, and right field.
This move would be good for the Cardinals on the pitching side, but it would leave a major hole in their lineup, as Gorman is expected to be a major centerpiece for the team as they try and bounce back from a miserable 2023 season. In addition, while their Major League rotation would be set, their minor league pitching depth would take a bit of a hit.
Seattle still would have plenty of starting pitching depth with George Kirby and Luis Castillo at the top of the rotation, but this trade would only address one area of the offense, that being third base.
Gorman is set to be the Cardinals everyday second baseman but has played third base. He could fill that hole with the Mariners if acquired. However, the Mariners would still have holes in the outfield. They would need Davis, who was just drafted last year, to reach the big leagues in order to fill a spot in the outfield.
Yes, the trade would help both teams instantly, but would also open up another massive hole for the Cardinals and not address enough areas of the roster for the Mariners.
Cardinals Grade: B | Mariners Grade: C+