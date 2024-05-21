Grading a Cowboys-Steelers trade as buzz persists around former first-rounder
By John Buhler
The only thing zanier than the Pittsburgh Steelers not extending the fifth-year option to running back Najee Harris is the fact that the Dallas Cowboys haven't tried to trade for him just yet. Harris was a star running back at Alabama, winning the Doak Walker during the COVID season. While he may have been outshined at times by Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, he also was a first-round pick in 2021.
Fate would have it, all three former Alabama stars have seen their NFL careers go in completely different directions. Smith is a cornerstone in Philadelphia. Jones was traded from New England to Jacksonville after only three seasons. As for Harris, he could be done with Pittsburgh by the end of the season. It is all the more reason why Dallas should pounce at the opportunity to trade for him.
Here is a trade proposal Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report put together to get Harris to Dallas.
While I did not use a conditional pick in my trade proposal, I did come up with something comparable.
Overall, we are looking at either a fourth-round pick in 2025 or either a conditional pick coming in either the third or fourth round from the Cowboys. Since the Cowboys are every bit in win-now mode, they can afford to part ways with a mid-round selection to massively improve their running back room on the fly. For Pittsburgh, it gives the Steelers more compensation to rebuild their team to their liking.
Let's discuss if either party would have any potential holdups in possibly putting pen to paper in this.
How to get Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris to the Dallas Cowboys
If I had to guess, I would think the Steelers will try their best to run Harris into the ground this year before casting him aside and drafting his replacement next spring. Keep in mind that Harris did play all four years at Alabama, so he has a little less tread on the tires than you would probably have for a soon-to-be fourth-year pro running back. Of course, they could get something for this major asset...
This will probably come down to Jerry Jones' inherent stubbornness more than anything. If he can somehow be convinced that trading for Harris is his idea, then the Cowboys might do it. If not, well, he can enjoy trying to sell more Ezekiel Elliott jerseys to Dallas fans who continue to find comfort living in the past. Again, I have no idea why the Cowboys have not tried to trade for Harris in the first place...
Ultimately, this is about as clean of a trade as there is out there. The compensation is about even. It is one future pick for a running back who is playing on an expiring contract. These teams also play in opposite conferences. The only holdups are the Steelers' undying love of winning at least nine games a year, as well as DFW's favorite octogenarian having a vise-like grip on America's Team's wellbeing.
The dollars and cents make sense, but Dallas and Pittsburgh have always done things differently.
Grade: A, as in "Are we going to do this trade or not?"