Grading Justin Madubuike's monster contract extension with the Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens struck gold with an extension for rising star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, securing one of their young core pieces for the future.
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens made it all the way to the AFC Championship, and their defense played a major role, as did defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. As a result, the young defensive ace secured his bag, and in a big way.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Madubuike signed a four-year $98 million extension, including $75.5 million total in guarantees and $53.5 million upon signing the deal. This ensures that not only Madubuike gets his deal, but it sets a benchmark for defensive tackles looking to earn a big payday in free agency.
Furthermore, it continues the trend of the Ravens continuing to prioritize retaining their core players in the trenches. Since their inception, the Ravens have prided themselves on dominating the line of scrimmage. It has served them well in both their Super Bowl runs in 2000 and 2012.
Grading the Justin Madubuike contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens
In the highly competitive landscape of the AFC, where elite quarterbacks abound, retaining Madubuike is crucial for the Ravens, particularly in the AFC North division. The division boasts a challenging lineup of opposing quarterbacks, including Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson, both of whom have stellar resumes dating back to their days in college.
Furthermore, with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and other top-tier signal-callers dominating the conference, the need for a disruptive interior defensive presence becomes increasingly paramount. A fearsome presence in the middle like Madubuike not only bolsters the Ravens' run defense but will also contribute to the team's ability to generate an interior pass rush.
The NFL is a hard-fought battle, and having a disruptive force like Madubuike in the trenches provides a strategic advantage for the Ravens. Regardless of how good the quarterback play is, if the lines of scrimmage are an issue, the chances for success are slim to none. The decision to re-sign with the Ravens not only benefits the team in the short term but also positions them for sustained success in the long run.