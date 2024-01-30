Grading each NFL head coaching hire so far this offseason
Coaching matters, so let's hope these NFL teams that hired a new one got it right this time around.
By John Buhler
Tennessee Titans hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
The Tennessee Titans hired their next head coach in Brian Callahan, and it came and went in the news cycle. This has nothing to do with the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, but rather the Titans organization itself. Amy Adams Strunk is becoming more and more like her late father's daughter. Firing Jon Robinson was dumb, but parting ways with Mike Vrabel was far beyond moronic.
Tennessee is picking inside the top-10 as arguably the one team in the AFC South whose future outlook looks bleak. I have been very high on Callahan's coaching chops and coaching pedigree from his father in former Raiders head coach and iconic offensive line coach Bill Callahan. My concern for Brian Callahan is he took one of the worst jobs available in this cycle. This will be such an uphill battle.
If there is anything I like about this hire other than what Callahan brings to the table as a play-caller is that if the Titans get back to what they were under Vrabel, we will view him as a top-tier head coach at the highest level of the profession. However, I think firing a very successful and popular head coach in Vrabel put Callahan in a terrible spot. This marriage has boom or bust potential, and no in between.
I like the coach, I don't love the fit, and I hate the situation. All of which results in a very middling grade.
Grade: C