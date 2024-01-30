Grading each NFL head coaching hire so far this offseason
Coaching matters, so let's hope these NFL teams that hired a new one got it right this time around.
By John Buhler
Los Angeles Chargers pried former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh away from the defending College Football Playoff National Champions and his alma mater
Well done, Los Angeles Chargers! Well done!!! Nobody is going to top this hire in the NFL this offseason. By getting Jim Harbaugh to leave his alma mater of Michigan willingly after nearly spending a decade there, Dean Spanos deserves all the credit in the world for anteing up and getting his guy. Harbaugh was also in contention for the Atlanta Falcons' opening, but the Chargers prevailed.
While there may be sanctions coming down the pipeline at Michigan, that is Sherrone Moore's problem now. Harbaugh could be given a show cause for his role in the Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal, but who cares?! He just got back into the league, bringing with him his trusty defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, as well as his top-notch strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert.
The arrival of Harbaugh in the AFC West should make Sean Payton, Antonio Pierce and Andy Reid worried. Harbaugh will win, and he will win big leading the Chargers. His force of personality will be an impetus of change for the Bolts to overcome their inherent cheapness and snakebitten ways. If he cannot lead the Chargers to a Super Bowl championship, nobody can. Fold the franchise otherwise.
The seismic nature of getting Harbaugh to leave the defending national champions is gargantuan.
Grade: A+