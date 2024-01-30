Grading each NFL head coaching hire so far this offseason
Coaching matters, so let's hope these NFL teams that hired a new one got it right this time around.
By John Buhler
Carolina Panthers hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
I know it sounds impossible, but you have to do your best in trying to remove the David Tepper problem from the equation. I am willing to eat this so hard if he fails, but I love the Dave Canales fit on the Carolina Panthers. He did extraordinary things as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator with Baker Mayfield at the helm. Imagine what he can do with Bryce Young in Charlotte...
In a way, I kind of like the front office promotion from within to get Dan Morgan to general manager. He played for this team. Together, he and Canales can play the nobody believes in us card together in Charlotte. This thing will take time. I envision the Panthers to be a bottom four team again in the NFL next year, but this franchise has more hope with Tepper leading it than do the New England Patriots.
The other thing I really like about Canales is he cut his teeth under Pete Carroll in Seattle for years. He may be a defensive-minded head coach, but he has done a great job of empowering his offensive-minded staff ever since his return to prominence at USC. Hiring Canales is a long-term play, but the outlook feels promising. Plus, it is not like Tepper can afford to pay another head coach come 2025.
This hire improves Carolina, while simultaneously puts a division rival like Tampa Bay in a state of flux.
Grade: A-