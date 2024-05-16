Grading an Orioles-A’s trade to deal with the Craig Kimbrel of it all
By Curt Bishop
Closer Mason Miller has been a revelation for the Oakland Athletics. But with Oakland likely falling out of contention, the young right-hander will be coveted by several teams at the trade deadline.
Oakland is already listening to offers for the hard-throwing right-hander, per Bob Nightengale, and he'll likely come at a hefty price tag.
One team that could be in the mix for the 25-year-old is the Baltimore Orioles, as noted by Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report. They currently have Yennier Cano as their closer with Felix Bautista out.
The Orioles have some prospects that they could give up if they want to make a move for Miller.
Grading an A's-O's Mason Miller swap
Again, Miller will come at a steep price tag. The A's are going to want a big haul in return if they're giving up their star closer. But fortunately, Baltimore has a few pieces to dangle in trade conversations.
Rymer's proposal includes third baseman Coby Mayo (Orioles No. 3 prospect), and Enrique Bradfield Jr. (Orioles No. 5 prospect).
Both players don't exactly have clear paths forward with the Orioles, as Jordan Westburg is manning the third base position while Baltimore has a ton out outfield depth, including Heston Kjerstad and Colton Cowser as young emerging stars. In Oakland, they might have a better chance of playing every day, and it would make sense for the O's to trade from their outfield depth in order to land Miller.
Rymer explains that the Orioles' hopes of Craig Kimbrel becoming their closer didn't pan out. But if Miller is acquired, he would have years of team control left and could team up with Bautista upon the latter's return in 2025. They would also still have Cano as a late inning, high leverage option.
It's only May, so there's time before the deadline. But Miller will be targeted by plenty of contending teams, and the Orioles should be on that list.
Grade: A+ for Orioles, B for Athletics