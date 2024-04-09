Grading a Packers-Dolphins trade in the draft and who Green Bay would take
The Green Bay Packers might have to move up ever so slightly to get their guy in the first round.
By John Buhler
The Green Bay Packers could make a draft-day trade with the Miami Dolphins. Or at least, that is what Chad Reuter of NFL.com thinks could happen. Both playoff teams from a year ago are picking in the first half of the 20s, but there could be an incentive for them to essentially swap first-round picks in a package deal. Green Bay may want a certain player, while Miami might need more mid-round picks.
We often talk about teams moving up to get a quarterback, but we have seen franchises move up to get their guy at another position group all the time. Since Green Bay's Super Bowl window is wide open, the Packers may need to get a player who can help them in the defensive backfield. My money is on them moving up to draft cornerback Cooper DeJean out of Iowa. DeJean feels very Green Bay.
Here is what Reuter proposed could happen between the Packers and the Dolphins on draft day.
Here is what I would have given up instead if I was calling the shots in the Packers' front office.
To make the money work, Green Bay should receive the Dolphins' No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round in return. However, I think Green Bay may only need to give up a fourth-round pick at No. 126 overall, as opposed to giving up the No. 91 overall pick in the third round the Packers got from the Buffalo Bills. It is not all that much of a difference, but I do understand it may cost more to trade up.
As far as the Packers moving up to get someone like DeJean out of Iowa, I think it can be justified.
Grading a potential Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins draft-day trade
To me, DeJean may be the rare prospect worth trading up for not playing quarterback. He may be coming off an injury, but he was everything for the Hawkeyes' defense while in college. Not only did he play brilliantly in the back-end of Phil Parker's defense, but would make plays on special teams for LeVar Woods. Factor in his small town, midwestern ethos, and DeJean could be ideal for Green Bay.
Miami moving back makes sense to some degree. There is not a lot of difference between the No. 21 overall pick and the No. 25 overall pick. To pick up a third-round pick from Green Bay that the Packers got from Buffalo, that could be used to supplement Chris Grier's plans for day two in the draft. Miami does not have a third-round pick, nor do the Dolphins have a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While I think this could be a home-run trade for the Packers, outside of gaining additional capital for moving back four spots, how sure are we the Dolphins do this? I don't think they would be a reluctant trade partner, but if Grier believes he can get his guy at No. 25, then the Dolphins might as well do business with the Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst has a reputation for trading up anyway.
The Packers may not have to give up as much to make this deal with the Dolphins, but I do like it.
Grade: A-