Grading Payton Pritchard's Celtics contract extension
The Celtics have just extended Payton Pritchard to a multi-year deal. Is this a good deal for the Celtics?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics and Payton Pritchard have agreed to an extension. The deal is $30 million for four years, working out to $7.5 million per year. It is fully guaranteed.
This comes after Pritchard has been in trade rumors due to the fact that he has wanted to get consistent minutes. While this extension makes the young player ineligible to be traded for a bit, he could still emerge as a trade piece later on in the contract.
With the changes that the Celtics have made this offseason, Pritchard will certainly be able to find mid-level bench minutes, an upgrade from last season where he spent multiple games on the DNP list. Still, the young player likely won't emerge as a starter unless circumstances force the Celtics' hand. Most likely, he will be the second guard off the bench following Derrick White.
While Oshae Brissett could switch spots with him in the rotation at some point, for now, Pritchard will most likely be the seventh man in the rotation. If the Celtics make a buyout signing at some point this season, the team could end up pushing Pritchard back into the eighth or ninth spot of the rotation. Still, it's hard to see a world where he registers a substantial number of DNPs this season.
Grading the Payton Pritchard deal: Is this a good deal for the Celtics?
Getting a rotational player for less than midlevel value is a great deal. As I already mentioned if the Celtics can easily trade Pritchard any deal due to the fact that he is on a good contract. Pending a total falloff, the Celtics will be able to move his contract if need be. This contract can also be used in a larger deal if though the contract is a long-term.
This is due to the fact that Pritchard is a very good bench player in this league who could produce on any team. With all of this in mind, it's hard to give the Celtics a bad grade here. So, Boston gets a A- on this contract, with the possibility of it increasing or decreasing depending on if Pritchard is ever traded.