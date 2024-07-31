Grading the New York Mets MLB trade deadline
The 2024 MLB trade deadline has passed. As of 6:00 p.m. ET, all teams had to finalize their deals, marking this a critical time when last-minute trades could significantly impact the rest of the season.
The New York Mets improved their pitching staff by acquiring right-hander Tyler Zuber from the Rays in exchange for minor league right-handed reliever Paul Gervase. The Rays seem to have gotten the better end of the deal by acquiring a promising young talent in Gervase.
According to a tweet by Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets designated right-handed reliever Ty Adcock for assignment to make the spot for Zuber. This move indicates the Mets' need for immediate bullpen help, while the Rays gain future potential.
Mets added Tyler Zuber to add bullpen depth
The Rays signed Zuber, 29, to a minor league contract in May after he played in the Atlantic League. In 21.1 innings at Triple-A this season, Zuber has recorded a 2.49 ERA and a 3.60 FIP. While signing Zuber initially seemed like a smart move for the Rays, trading him away might benefit them more in the long run.
This year, Zuber has pitched only 3.1 innings for the Rays at the major league level, but he has accumulated 52 2/3 innings in his MLB career. He has a 5.13 ERA and a 5.99 FIP, with a 24.9 percent strikeout rate and a high 16.5 percent walk rate. Despite his struggles, the Mets are betting on his potential.
He has allowed 1.88 home runs per nine innings as a major league pitcher.
Zuber’s first major league appearance in nearly three years was earlier this month when he faced RHP DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees. Today, he was traded to New York as the Rays made space for RHP Hunter Bigge, who was acquired from the Cubs in the trade for infielder Isaac Paredes. The Rays benefit by clearing space and adding depth with Bigge.
It looks like Zuber might miss out on reaching three years of Major League service—and the chance for salary negotiation—if he stays with the Mets and remains on their 40-man roster for the rest of the season.
Zuber joins a Mets bullpen that has also added RHP Phil Maton and RHP Ryne Stanek through trades this month. Yesterday, the Mets designated LHP Jake Diekman for assignment and recalled LHP Matt Gage.
The Mets rotation also got more help from Paul Blackburn
Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns strengthened the team’s rotation today by trading for RHP Paul Blackburn from the Athletics. This move indicates that the Mets are prioritizing immediate pitching depth, whereas the Athletics may benefit more in the long term.
Gervase, a 24-year-old right-hander standing at 6-foot-10, was selected by the Mets in the 12th round of the 2022 draft out of Louisiana State. Gervase has spent the 2024 season in Double-A Binghamton. In 27.2 innings, he has a 3.25 ERA and a 3.43 FIP, along with a 38 percent strikeout rate and a 14 percent walk rate. The Rays' acquisition of Gervase gives them a promising arm for the future.
In the eighth round of the 2019 draft, Adcock, 27, was drafted by the Mariners. After making his major league debut last year, he was designated for assignment in April. The Tigers claimed him on waivers, but the Mets took him about a month later.
Adcock appeared in just three games for the Mets, with his last outing on July 5 at Pittsburgh, where he gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings. Adcock, who averaged 96.5 mph during his short stint in the major leagues this year, has a 5.24 ERA with three Triple-A teams this season.