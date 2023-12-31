Grading wild Vikings trade scenario to replace Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings suffered a crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. The QB under center was Nick Mullens — the backup to the backup as Minnesota scrambles to find a suitable Kirk Cousins replacement to deliver them to the postseason.
Cousins suffered a torn Achillies in the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 29. As fate would have it, the Vikings face Green Bay again in Week 16 — a game with significant postseason stakes. Both teams are 7-8, one game behind seventh-place Seattle in the NFC. A loss could shred the Vikings' postseason hopes.
Either way, it's difficult to ignore the heartache stemming from the unceremonious end to Cousins' season. The 35-year-old has been the face of Minnesota football since 2018. Then, in the final year of his contract and shrouded in uncertainty about the future, Cousins suffered his first major lower leg injury. He could hypothetically return for the Super Bowl, but that is a pipe dream reserved for society's most optimistic. In reality, Cousins won't play another game in a Vikings uniform unless Minnesota re-signs him.
Before the injury, signs pointed toward Cousins finding a new home in the offseason. The Vikings started the season 0-4 and there was natural hesitance to pay top dollar for a past-prime QB. Now, Cousins might come at a relative discount as teams weigh his age and recent injury trouble.
That said, the Vikings could still look to get younger. If Minnesota doesn't feel great about the QB choices floating around the middle of the first round in April's NFL Draft, the quickest avenue to a suitable replacement is the trade market. Thankfully, we have a bold proposal to grade from Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports.
The Vikings land Cousins' replacement in the form of Kyler Murray, a former No. 1 pick who has returned to the field with positive reviews after missing half of last season and half of this season with a torn ACL. The Arizona Cardinals would receive two solid 2024 picks, as well as a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 that conveys as a third-round pick if Murray throws for more than 4,000 yards in 2024. Murray has never reached the 4,000-yard mark in five NFL seasons.
NFL trade grades: Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with Kyler Murray in hypothetical deal with Cardinals
The Vikings are taking a considerable risk here. Murray's injury history is a concern and he struggled mightily prior to his ACL tear in 2022. The small sample size in 2023 has been promising — 1,305 yards, six passing touchdowns, four interceptions in six starts — but Murray is far removed from the undisputed Pro Bowl level we came to expect a few years ago. He could return to that level. He's only 26 years old, with four years of guaranteed team control left on his contract. But, it's not a given.
That contract also serves as a double-edged sword. The Vikings wouldn't have to worry about Murray leaving in free agency, but he's also due roughly $196.6 million before a potential contract out in 2028. That's a lot of money for a player we aren't sure can reach the level Arizona expected him to when the dotted line was signed.
Still, there is considerable upside tied to Murray's past accomplishments and his well-rounded skill set. He's a legitimate dual-threat QB, comfortable extending plays and creating passing angles on the move. He's responsible for three rushing touchdowns since his return from injury. The ACL scare hasn't prevented Murray from legging out chunk gains and operating with physicality near the goal line.
The Vikings could absolutely come to celebrate this trade as a triumph. Murray, before that fateful 2022 season, was considered one of the league's brightest up-and-coming stars. Cousins is beloved in Minneapolis, but he's 35 years old and he now comes with injury concerns of his own. The youth and upside of Murray could be preferable.
That said, it's a lot to give up. The Vikings could land a suitable QB with that second-round pick, or wait for a more stable option to hit the trade market.
Vikings trade grade: C+
For Arizona, it's hard to complain. The Cardinals' coaching staff has expressed full confidence in Murray — and not without reason — but Arizona is not a contending team as currently constructed. It could behoove the front office to move on, stockpiling youth and future trade assets while supplanting Murray with a rookie QB of the Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels variety.
Murray's contract is a doozy. That's standard value for a high-level QB these days, but Murray's injury history and dropoff in production makes it difficult to stomach. If the Cardinals can get off that contract for a handful of juicy picks, that is a win. There is negative downside here too. If Murray returns to his prior form in Minnesota, the Cardinals could look silly. Especially if Murray's replacement doesn't hit. But, with all the information we have currently available, this move would make a lot of sense for a team that needs to hit the reset button.