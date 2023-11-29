Grayson McCall transfer portal rumors: 7 destinations for Coastal Carolina QB
2. Nebraska Cornhuskers
It was more heartbreak for Nebraska Cornhuskers fans this past season in the first year under head coach Matt Rhule. Specifically, the end-of-season loss to Iowa kept them from bowl eligibility in a game they had a chance to win. But when you have a carousel of quarterbacks who are both limited and turnover-prone, bad luck tends to find you.
When we saw Nebraska really find some moderate success late in the season, though, it was with Heinrich Haarberg running basically a triple-option. Grayson McCall would be the suped-up version of that, though. Chadwell's offense at Coastal relied upon many option principles, but it also opened up the field for McCall in the passing game.
If much-maligned Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield were able to mimic some of those concepts and expand on what he did with Haarberg, McCall could be a program-changer to get this proud program headed even more strongly in the right direction.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
This is all about what Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes would want. On one hand, they have a former highly-rated recruit in Kyle McCord that may want to be patient with in house after an up-and-down 2023 season, his first as the starter. On the other hand, they may not have time for patience and may look for an upgrade to bolster the offense.
McCord appeared to simply hold the Buckeyes offense back at times throughout the 2023 season, most glaringly in the loss to Michigan when he threw two back-breaking interceptions. So perhaps Day and his staff get aggressive and try to find someone in the transfer portal with a more proven track record and ability.
Though it might not be someone in the C.J. Stroud mold, Grayson McCall fits that bill. Day is a strong enough offensive mind to play to the dual-threat strengths of the Coastal Carolina quarterback and maximize what he's capable of, especially with the wide receiver talent at Ohio State. It might not be the most obvious fit, but the Buckeyes undoubtedly make sense if they choose to explore the portal.