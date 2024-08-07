Grayson Rodriguez injury update could throw a monkey wrench in Orioles' World Series plans
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Orioles have their sights set on playing baseball deep into October -- and even into early November if necessary. But to do that, it'll be an all-hands-on-deck effort in a highly competitive American League pennant race.
Unfortunately, for Orioles fans, Baltimore's roster is far from a clean bill of health. Their staff of hurlers has gotten bitten by the injury bug for much of the 2024 MLB campaign, primarily the starting pitching.
Baltimore has withstood the carousel they've endured throughout their rotation thus far. Alas, the most recent update surrounding right-hander Grayson Rodriguez may be too much to overcome for a club with World Series aspirations.
Per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner, Rodriguez got scratched from Tuesday's start against the Toronto Blue Jays because of right lat teres discomfort.
Grayson Rodriguez's injury update is deflating for Orioles' World Series plans
Rodriguez appeared to feel discomfort as he was warming up to take the mound against Toronto. The MASN Sports broadcast captured footage of him expressing to pitching Orioles pitching coach Drew French that he doesn't feel "right."
While the severity of the matter remains unclear, this is a potentially brutal development for Rodriguez and the O's. Considering this is a shoulder issue involving his throwing arm, the 24-year-old could land on the injury list.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Rodriguez is returning to Baltimore to "receive further evaluations and have imaging done," via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
Ultimately, Baltimore needs Rodriguez at full strength if they're going to win the title this year. So, this ominous setback bears watching and may have monumental ramifications on the baseball landscape.
Across 20 starts this season, Rodriguez has produced a major league-leading 13 wins. Moreover, he has a 3.86 ERA and 1.243 WHIP, striking out 130 batters through 116.2 innings of work. His status has massive implications for Baltimore's postseason hopes.