Greatest announcer jinx of all time befalls Yoshinobu Yamamoto
By Scott Rogust
The first rule as a fan or viewer when a no-hitter is going on -- never say the words "no hitter." As is the case with many sports fans, there's a belief that there's a jinx involved when saying "This player has a no-hitter going through six innings," because most of the time, the bid comes to an end shortly thereafter. So, fans and even broadcasters avoid that.
On Tuesday night, MLB Network's Greg Amsinger provided a live cut-in to the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins game. Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the mound for his eighth start of the season. With the game starting, Amsinger brings up, jokingly, that they are no-hitter alert. Technically, he was correct.
Sure enough, on the very first pitch of the game thrown by Yamamoto was taken deep by Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. With that, the Marlins were up 1-0 early.
Greg Amsinger hilariously jinxes Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 'no-hitter'
The timing of that was purely impeccable. Jokingly teasing a no-hitter, then an instantaneous home run.
In case you were wondering, yes, MLB Network did film Amsinger's reaction to the home run. Let's just say he couldn't believe it, while hysterically laughing.
Despite the home run surrendered on the very first at-bat of the game, Yamamoto settled down and got into a groove to dominate the Marlins lineup. It certainly helped that the rookie had immediate run support in the bottom half of the inning in the form of a grand slam by Max Muncy.
Yamamoto pitched eight full innings, recording five strikeouts and no walks, while surrendering two runs on five hits (two home runs) on 97 pitches to pick up his fourth win of the season. The Dodgers picked up the 8-2 victory, and secured the series win.
While the no-hitter didn't come to fruition, Yamamoto had a stellar start, now holding a 4-1 win-loss record, a 2.79 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP. So, it wasn't a total jinx by Amsinger, who had some fun to start the proceedings on Tuesday night ahead of Dodgers-Marlins.