5 greatest NHL goalies in the history of hockey
The history of hockey is well over 100 years old, and for a large majority of it, the NHL has been king. So, we looked at the history of the league and who were the best at the league's most important position: goaltender.
By Nick Villano
4. Jacques Plante
1952-1979
Canadiens, Blues, Maple Leafs, Bruins, and Oilers
Ironically, Terry Sawchuck and Jacques Plante were born in the same year (1929), but it took Plante until he was 24 years old to get a sniff of the NHL. He actually frustrated many of his coaches because of his play style. When he didn't trust his defense, he started to play the puck more, which wasn't considered the right thing to do at the time. Obviously. Plante changed that thinking, and it's still how goalies play the game today.
Plante joined the Canadiens organization in 1949 after he helped his original minor league team beat the Montreal Junior Canadiens. Then GM Frank Selke made it a point to sign him. However, it took until 1954 before he was able to get a full-time gig in the NHL. He was worth the wait. He led the league in just about every single goalie stat in 1955-56.
Plante's statistics are about as good as anyone in history. He led the league in save percentage five times, including once when he was 42 years old. For those familiar with Goals Saved Above Average, Plante recorded a 52.5 GSAA in 1970-71 at 42 years old. It's one of the greatest seasons a goalie has ever recorded. Yet, somehow, it wasn't one of his seven Vezina-winning seasons.
Still, his most impressive feat was his run from 1956 to 1960. He helped the Canadiens win five straight Stanley Cup Championships. It was an insane run, made even more legendary as we learned he was dealing with major impacts from his asthma. His most impressive run might be his last Stanley Cup run, where he had a .950 save percentage in 11 games. Plante would continue his career for many, many years. He played until his mid-40s and even posted a .927 save percentage after he was traded to the Boston Bruins in 1973. He had retired and returned to hockey multiple times, but a family tragedy forced his retirement in 1975 while he was with the WHA's Edmonton Oilers.