5 greatest NHL goalies in the history of hockey
The history of hockey is well over 100 years old, and for a large majority of it, the NHL has been king. So, we looked at the history of the league and who were the best at the league's most important position: goaltender.
By Nick Villano
2. Dominik Hasek
1991-2008
Blackhawks, Sabres, Senators and Red Wings
The difference between the top three goalies in history is pure semantics. Dominik Hasek had the greatest run of any goalie in history. He was on those terrible Buffalo Sabres teams, but he lifted them above his head and dragged them to relevance. He even carried them to the 1999 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost in the most controversial goal in league history.
Hasek led the league in save percentage from 1994 to 1999. Those five seasons were insanely dominant. He won five Vezina Trophies in that time (he would later win a sixth).
What's strange about Hasek's career is the beginning. He didn't become a full-time starter until he was 29 years old. It's not like he wasn't in North America. He played for the Chicago Blackhawks to start his career in 1991 and 1992. Even his first year in Buffalo didn't go well. Yet, something just clicked. Out of nowhere, this player clinging to a career turned into a Hall of Famer. His save percentage went from .896 to .930.
His total numbers are staggering. His career 412 Goals Saved Above Average is one of the tops ever (Tony Esposito actually leads in that stat), but he got 367 of that with the Sabres. Even in his last season in Buffalo, Hasek led the league with 11 shutouts at 36 years old.
Hasek would eventually sign with the Detroit Red Wings, joining a stacked team looking to get back to the Stanley Cup. It worked, as Hasek helped them win in 2002. He also helped in 2008, but he only played four playoff games that season. Hasek might have one of the strangest careers in sports. He wasn't anything until he was 29 years old, but he quickly became the best we've ever seen for a stretch.