Greece vs. France live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Two former European Champions face off this week as Greece take on France. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
France recorded a 14-0 win over Gibraltar in their last game, which is a record scoreline for a European Championship qualifying match. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, whilst Olivier Giroud came off the bench to grab a brace.
Giroud is Les Bleus' record goalscorer with 56 goals but Mbappe is fast approaching him with 46 and still only being 24-years-old. There is no doubt that Mbappe will surpass his record at some point in the future.
Didier Deschamps' side are unbeaten in Group B and could make it eight wins from eight if they defeat Greece. France will be one of the front runners to lift the trophy in Germany next year.
Under Deschamps, they won the World Cup in 2018 and got to the final of last year's tournament in Qatar. However, the closest they have come to winning the European Championships was back in 2016 when they lost in the final to Portugal.
France have won the European Championships twice in 1984 and 2000. This is just once more than their opposition Greece who surprisingly won in 2004.
Gus Poyet's side have an improbable chance of going to Germany next year as they need to beat France and hope that Gibraltar defeats the Netherlands if they are to qualify automatically. This is extremely unlikely but Greece could have a chance of qualification through the playoffs.
Greece have a good squad with many players at Premier League clubs including Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Baldock, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kostas Tsimikas.
This match will be a good test for France ahead of the European Championships next year where they will be one of the favourites.
How to watch Greece vs. France in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Tuesday, Nov, 21
- Start Time: 14:45 ET
- Location: Athens, Greece
- Stadium: Agia Sophia Stadium
- TV info: Fubo
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on Fubo.