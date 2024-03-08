Green Bay Packers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft ahead of free agency
The Green Bay Packers land a speedy wide receiver and some defensive help in this seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
By Sam Penix
The NFL Combine has come and gone, and the NFL world is heading full-throttle into free agency. Before the bargaining period opens on Monday, March 11, however, let's take a look at how the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out for the Green Bay Packers in this seven-round mock.
We'll be using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator for this mock, and there will be no trades this time.
Round 1, Pick 25 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The primary needs for the Packers at this point include the offensive line, EDGE, secondary, and running back, and it also wouldn't hurt to strengthen the wide receiver corps.
With the way the first 24 picks in this mock shook out, the top options on the board are Brian Thomas Jr., Tyler Guyton, Chop Robinson, and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Any would be solid picks given their current draft stock, but with the philosophy that the draft is primarily for talent/best player available (with need and positional value factored in, of course), then Thomas is the pick.
The LSU speedster put on a show at the NFL Combine, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and jumping 38.5 inches in the vertical at nearly 6-foot-3 209 pounds. He's an ascending player who averaged 17.3 yards per reception last season and hauled in 17 touchdowns. He's pretty agile for a larger receiver as well, which gives him a high ceiling at the next level.
Green Bay already has a good young stable of WRs, but Thomas would step in and be perhaps the most talented of them all.